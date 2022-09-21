Owaisi Deflects Question On Anti-Hijab Protests In Iran; Asks 'What I Have To Do with It?'

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that he does not have anything to do with Iran where anti-Hijab protests are going on. He also stated that wearing a Hijab or not is one's choice.

When about anti-Hijab protests in Iran, Owaisi, speaking to reporters, said, "What I have to do with Iran. I'm questioning your nationalism. The girls of India want to wear Hijab and you are questioning Iran. You should have affection for Indians. Wearing hijab or not wearing is one's choice. If one wants to wear, who are you to stop her?"

A massive anti-Hijab revolution is taking place in Iran as thousands of women are protesting against the death of a 22-year-old named Mahsa Amini who lost her life in custody after being detained by the official moral police who claimed that she was not wearing the Hijab (headscarf) properly. The women have united in a bid to fight back against the mandatory veiling of women and are demanding their basic rights.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of India is hearing a bunch of pleas against the Karnataka High Court's order upholding the ban on Hijab in education institutions.

'This is like small NRC': Owaisi on Waqf survey

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday also slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for ordering a survey into all properties registered under the Waqf Board.

"Why are you doing this survey? The order is illegal. UP govt has to immediately withdraw it. Why are you only know about the Waqf properties? Why don't you check on Hindu Properties?" Owaisi asked.

The Hyderabad MP claimed that there is systematic targeting of a particular community and added that the Yogi government should have moved to the Shia or Sunni Waqf Board and asked about the encroachment.

"This is like small NRC. The Waqf property is being treated like enemy property...The government cannot take Waqf property," he said.