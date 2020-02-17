Owaisi Demands FIR Against Delhi Police After CCTV Shows Cops Thrashing Jamia Students

Slamming the police brutality in Jamia University amidst the emergence of fresh CCTV videos of the incident on December 15, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on Monday demanded an FIR be registered on the police. Furthermore he questioned the government's inaction on not investigating the police action. He also compared the violence to the jews' apathy during world war-2.

Owaisi: 'FIR against Delhi cops'

"There are many visuals which are emerging and Jamia Vice-Chancellor herself has said that there should be an FIR on the Delhi police. This is the truth which shows that students were brutally hit in Jamia. Why is an FIR not lodged against the police for this attack? Why is the government scared to investigate?," he said to ANI.

Likening the attack on students to that of the apathy of Jews in Hitler's Germany, he said," It looked similar to the way Jews were killed in the gas chambers. Investigate into this. One can see the brutality of the police in the videos."

Police brutality in Jamia University (Three videos)

On Saturday, Jamia co-ordination committee shared a video of police officers hitting students in the library of the Jamia Millia Islamia University on 15 December 2019. The video - which is a CCTV footage of the first-floor reading hall in the university, shows police dressed in full riot gear hitting those gathered in the library. Jamia university has distanced itself from the videos.

Soon, another video emerged from the same library, prior to the Delhi police and paramilitary forces entered the library. The new video shows students assembled in the library when masked men suddenly enter the library and then students help to barricade the entrance of the library. On Monday, a third undated video was shared by the twitter handle 'Jamia Millia Islamia' (not the official account of the university) which police trashing students (masked and otherwise) as they run away from the library. Moreover, the video also shows one of the policemen dressed in riot gear seemingly trying to destroy the CCTV in the library.

What happened at Jamia University?

On December 15, the university witnessed violent clashes after students were stopped from marching to the parliament protesting the Citizenship Act. While students stated that police resorted to lathi-charge and tear gas, the police have claimed that they were forced to do so after students refused to stop their march when requested. Police claimed that students broke barricades and indulged in stone-pelting at police personnel, causing injuries to 12 policemen. Over 100 students have been injured with one student losing an eye. Police also claim that some protestors who were vandalising public property had resorted to stone-pelting and had rushed into the university, triggering police entry into the campus.

