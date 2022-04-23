Owaisi Demands Apology From BJP, RSS For Alwar Demolition; 'Congress Equally To Be Blamed'

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday condemned the demolition exercise in Rajasthan's Alwar, pinning the blame on both the BJP municipal board and the Congress government. Addressing a press conference, he demanded that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) apologize for the decision of its municipal board.

"Because the demolition was done by the municipal board which is headed by BJP. I had called it a condemnable incident of the municipal board. Congress government is equally to be blamed. Why did the Congress government go ahead and demolish it?RSS should first apologize for the decision of their municipal board," said Owaisi.

Owaisi blames BJP, Congress for Alwar demolition

Citing the Jahangirpuri demolition, where bulldozers were run over illegal encroachments in the Northwest Delhi area, the AIMIM chief alleged that 85% of homes belonged to a single community, and 'no notice' had been sent to the people. "When it comes to Jahangirpuri, 85% of the demolition was against a single community. In Delhi, you haven't even served the notice. BJP chief had written a letter and on the basis of that demolition happened," he alleged.

"You can not demolish anyone's home, business, or religious place without keeping in mind principles of natural justice, something which was not followed in Delhi, Khargone, or Gujarat. Congress and BJP Board need to be equally condemned over the decision to demolish a temple," he added.

Face-off over Alwar demolition

Under the pretext of 'development', the Rajasthan government on Friday got bulldozers to run on residences and three temples in Alwar's Rajgarh including a 300-year-old Shiv mandir. The sculptures were reportedly broken with the yellow claws of the bulldozer, while an ancient Shivling was cut using a drill, even as people pleaded with the administration to not destroy the temples. The drive continued on Saturday, with bulldozers running over a gaushala (cowshed), this time.

A BJP delegation led by BJP Rajasthan President Satish Poonia arrived at the site on Saturday to ascertain the facts on the ground. It has accused Congress of not following the Municipality Board's 2016 proposal and plan. On the other hand, a Congress delegation with Cabinet Minister Tika Ram Jully, Johari Lal Meena, and Bhanwar Jitendra Singh visited Rajgarh and accused the BJP of 'destroying the environment of peace'.

“BJP and its democracy shouldn’t prevail. There must be an investigation over what happened. A temple was demolished and many people were left homeless," Congress Gen-Secy Jitendra Singh claimed.