Owaisi Demands Debate In LS On LAC Standoff; 'Govt Resorting To Silence & Misdirection'

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi raised a series of questions on the India-China border stand-off on Thursday, calling the attitude of the government on issues of national security 'unacceptable'. In a series of tweets, Owaisi demanded that there be a proper debate in Parliament about the Ladakh border crisis and on India's strategy to deal with China.

"China is claiming that everything is already resolved with India in Hot Springs in Ladakh. Will the Government please confirm whether this is true? If that is so, what were the last two rounds of border talks about? I have personally been raising questions repeatedly about situation on the Ladakh border where our soldiers are being denied access to territories they patrolled earlier. But the Government has refused to state the truth so far, even in Parliament, resorting to silence and misdirection," said Owaisi.

"The attitude and approach of the government on sensitive issues of national security, including our territorial integrity, is unacceptable. There should be a proper debate in Parliament about the Ladakh border crisis and on our strategy to deal with China," he added.

Owaisi rakes up 'accidental' firing of missile

The AIMIM leader also questioned why the country and the MPs, who represent the country, were not being taken into confidence by the government over the sensitive issue. He asserted that in cases of national interest, it was best for all parties to be united in its stance, however, the government had instead, 'divided' the country along various lines and weakened its strength in dealing with external adversaries.

"In its greed to capture power, PMO India, it refuses to work on creating a harmonious society where all Indians, irrespective of their gender, religion, language or caste, are equal citizens of India," he remarked.

There is a border crisis which is on in Ladakh. We “accidentally” fire a missile into Pakistan. The public is not kept informed. The government so more interested in polarising the society. This is a recipe for disaster,Wazir e AZAM — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) March 17, 2022

India & China hold 15th round of talks

India and China held their 15th round of Corps Commander level talks at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on Friday, March 11. During the discussion, the two sides carried forward their talks from the previous round held on January 12 for a resolution of relevant issues along LAC in the Western Sector, an Indian Army Spokesperson told ANI.

Agreeing to maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic channels, India and China had a detailed exchange of views promising to maintain security and stability on the ground. The two sides also reaffirmed that a resolution at the earliest would restore peace and tranquillity in the region, the spokesperson said.