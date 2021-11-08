Owaisi Demands Parliamentary Debate On Indo-China Faceoff, Slams Centre's 'secrecy'

Fuming over the unknown nature of China's 'expansion' into Indian territory, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday, demanded a full parliamentary debate on China-India ties & the state of affairs on the border. He also demanded an all-party MPs' visit to the border areas to 'reassert India's sovereignty' and keep the public informed. China has forayed 4.5 km into Arunachal Pradesh, as per a new Pentagon report.

Owaisi: 'Parliamentary debate on Indo-China'

THREAD We demand a full parliamentary debate on #China-India ties & the state of affairs on the border. An all party delegation of MPs should be taken to all the contentious border areas as well. This will allow us to reassert our sovereignty & keep the public informed 1/n — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) November 7, 2021

He added, "If required, a secret sitting of the House can be conducted under Lok Sabha rule 248. Modi’s strategy of silence, denial & obfuscation on China is self-defeating. It sends a message of weakness to Beijing. To our allies, it conveys our inability to confront the truth". He also taunted the Prime Minister, saying, "CM Modi used to talk big about national security but now PM Modi doesn’t even utter China’s name."

Pentagon report on China's incursions

China has continued "taking incremental and tactical actions" to press its claims at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India and has unsuccessfully sought to prevent New Delhi from deepening its relationship with the United States, the Pentagon has said in a report. The US Department of Defense has categorically said China is indulging in aggressive and coercive behaviour with its neighbours, India in particular. The last round of military talks on October 10 ended in a stalemate following which both sides blamed each other for the impasse.

Beginning in May 2020, the Chinese Army launched incursions into Indian territory across the border and has concentrated troops at several standoff locations along the LAC, the Pentagon said. As of June 2021, China and India continue to maintain large-scale deployments along the LAC and make preparations to sustain these forces while disengagement negotiations have made limited progress. In addition, a substantial reserve force from the Tibet and Xinjiang Military Districts were deployed to the interior of Western China to provide a rapid response.

In 2020, China built a large 100-home civilian village inside disputed territory between the Chinese Tibet Autonomous Region and India's Arunachal Pradesh state in the eastern sector of the LAC. China has also attempted to blame India for provoking the standoff through India's increased infrastructure development near the LAC. The Pentagon said despite the ongoing diplomatic and military dialogues to reduce border tensions, China has continued "taking incremental and tactical actions" to press its claims at the LAC.