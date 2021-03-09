Owaisi, Dhinakaran To Address Rally In Chennai As AMMK-AIMIM Seal Pact For TN Polls

Tamil Nadu's latest alliance partners AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) chief TTV Dhinakaran will address a public rally in Chennai on March 12, as per sources. In a surprising move, AMMK announced an alliance with Owaisi's AIMIM for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with Dhinakaran announcing on Monday that AIMIM will contest three seats Vaniyambadi, Krishnagiri, and Sankarapuram. TTV Dhinakaran's announcement on AMMK-AIMIM joining hands came a week after former Jayalalithaa aide VK Sasikala announced her 'retirement' from politics.

AMMK-AIMIM alliance

Sasikala quits politics & seat-sharing

On March 3, Sasikala abruptly quit politics and urged the AIADMK cadre to unite ahead of the polls and fight the DMK to 'continue Amma's AIADMK rule in Tamil Nadu for 100 years. AIADMK has asserted that no one can pressurise his party to include AMMK in the AIADMK-led alliance, ruling out a possibility of reconciliation with Sasikala and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran. As per the seat-sharing talks, AIADMK has allotted BJP - 20 seats and Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat, while MDMK will contest 23 seats. The remaining seats will be contested by the ruling AIADMK which has fielded incumbent CM E Palaniswami as its CM candidate. DMK too has allotted 25 seats to Congress, 6 to CPM, 6 to MDMK, and 3 to IUML.

Sasikala's exit came almost a month after she received a rousing welcome at Athipalli in Krishnagiri district where she was greeted by a large gathering of people who waved AMMK and AIADMK flags, as she travelled to Chennai's T Nagar from Bengaluru. Throughout the journey from Karnataka, her supporters broke into celebrations and showered flower petals on her convoy. Addressing her supporters, she announced that she would enter full-fledged politics soon. After her abrupt exit, BJP has welcomed her move. Sasikala was released from Bengaluru prison on January 27, after completing her 4-year jail stint and she returned to Chennai.

Tamil Nadu polls

The two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. He has also announced a slew of social measures like Pongal gift hampers, farm loan waiver, free COVID-19 vaccines, passing school students etc which has been slammed by DMK M K Stalin calling it 'pre-poll appeasement'. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.