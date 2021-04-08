Owaisi Doubts Legality Of Court Order On ASI Survey At Mosque Premises; Beseeches PM Modi

On Thursday, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi cast aspersions on the legality of a Varanasi court's order directing an archaeological survey at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque premises. Civil Judge Ashutosh Tewari directed a 5-member ASI team to study the entire premises, the cost of which will be borne by the Uttar Pradesh government. Citing the Supreme Court's verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute case, he stressed that a title dispute cannot be decided on the basis of the Archaeological Survey of India findings. He urged the All India Muslim Personal Law Board to immediately appeal this order.

Alleging that the ASI will perpetuate a "fraud", he maintained that no person has any right to change the nature of a mosque. Writing on Twitter, the Hyderabad MP stated, "It is clear that the people who committed the 'egregious criminal act' of demolishing Babri Masjid have been emboldened and will not stop at anything to take India back to violence of 1980s-90s and constant bickering over fictitious 'history'. PM is required by law to enforce Places of Worship Act 1991 which prohibits conversion of religious place. He must find courage to intervene." READ | West Bengal 2021 elections: AIMIM to contest on 7 seats in last three polling phases

The petitioner's contentions

The UP court's order came on a plea filed by Vijay Shankar Rastogi who contended that the entire premises belonged to the temple alone. Asserting that the original Kashi Vishwanath Temple was built over 2000 years ago, he claimed that the Gyanvapi Mosque was constructed after the temple was demolished by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1669. The temple was re-constructed by Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar in 1780. He also maintained that the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 was not applicable to this suit.

Barring for the litigation on the Ayodhya land dispute, this law prohibited courts from entertaining any petition that would alter the status quo of a religious place as existed on August 15, 1947. Moreover, Rastogi cited the outcome of the Ayodhya land dispute to highlight that the issue can be resolved with the excavation by the ASI. On the other hand, the Sunni Central Waqf Board had pleaded that the situation as it was on August 15, 1947, should continue. It has now decided to challenge this order before the Allahabad High Court.