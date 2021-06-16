Owaisi Enters Twitter-Centre Row, Claims US Companies Face Draconian Laws in India

Hours after social media giant Twitter purportedly lost its legal shield in India, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that US companies in India were subjected to laws that allegedly violated free speech, due process and privacy. Owaisi's remarks came in response to Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad slamming Twitter's reluctance to comply with India's new IT laws while citing that Indian companies that did business in the US 'voluntarily' complied with the local laws.

Owaisi jumps into Twitter-Centre row as it loses legal shield in India

Taking to Twitter, Owaisi countered Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's argument and claimed that Twitter was faced with raids at its offices for tagging a BJP leader's tweet as manipulated media (referring to the tag attached by Twitter on Sambit Patra's tweet on Congress toolkit). Owaisi took a jibe at Ravi Shankar Prasad and claimed that Twitter assumed that it was operating in a constitutional democracy but was facing acts of vendetta from the government instead.

The difference is Indian companies in US aren’t subject to laws that violate free speech, due process & privacy. US Cos thought they were operating in constitutional democracy, instead they got a govt that raids offices for tagging BJP leaders’ tweets with “manipulated media” https://t.co/F2NO5k1Hzn — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 16, 2021

IT Minister slams Twitter for reluctance to comply with India's new IT rules

In a series of tweets, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad targeted platforms like Twitter for being reluctant to comply with India's new IT rules which were designed to give a voice to the 'victims of abuse and misuse.' Terming the rule of law as the bedrock of the Indian society, the Union Minister highlighted that India had reaffirmed to uphold the freedom of speech at the recently-concluded G7 summit. Further, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad termed the attempts of Twitter and other such platforms to refuse compliance with Indian laws as misplaced.

Indian companies be it pharma, IT or others that go to do business in USA or in other foreign countries, voluntarily follow the local laws. Then why are platforms like Twitter showing reluctance in following Indian laws designed to give voice to the victims of abuse and misuse? — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 16, 2021

Twitter no longer an intermediary: Government sources

On Wednesday, government sources indicated that Twitter had lost its "safe harbour" immunity in India for its failure to comply with the IT rules. While the new guidelines came into force on May 26, the social media giant was issued a final compliance notice by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on June 5 as the former was seeking amendments. The Centre had clearly warned Twitter that nonadherence will lead to unintended consequences including Twitter losing exemption from liability as an intermediary.