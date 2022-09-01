Owaisi Equates UP's Survey Of Unrecognised Madrassas To 'mini-NRC'; Gets Fiery Retort

Coming down heavily on the Uttar Pradesh government's move to conduct a survey of unrecognised madrassas, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi dubbed it a "mini-NRC". Addressing a media briefing on Thursday, Owaisi contended that this amounted to an interference in the personal affairs of Muslims. Accusing the Yogi Adityanath-led government of "harassing" Muslims, he asserted that anyone has a right to open a Madrassa as per Article 30 of the Constitution. As per reports, only 560 madrassas in UP receive government grants.

AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi remarked, "Why is the UP government conducting a survey? What does it have to do with it? Now you issue an order- don't remain a Muslim, don't read the Quran, not perform namaz. You want to do this. This is not a survey, but a mini-NRC."

"These Madrassas helped India achieve Independence. Today, you are suspecting them? This is the homage you are paying to the freedom fighters coming from Madrassas who liberated India. This is the height of shamelessness," he opined.

#LIVE: Former UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma responds after Asaduddin Owaisi questions UP govt's survey of private Madrassas; Tune in here - https://t.co/fyBXoa0vac pic.twitter.com/MvqDjBwQSK — Republic (@republic) September 1, 2022

'Minorities are happy in UP'

Responding to Owaisi's diatribe, former UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma clarified that the Yogi Adityanath-led government's decision was not motivated by religious considerations. He told Republic TV, "Owaisi has only been reduced to opposing the positive step of the government. He is dreaming of becoming the leader of a community, he should know that this is a transparent government. Nobody is discriminated against. Minorities are benefiting from schemes and are happy in Uttar Pradesh".

"As far as madrassas are concerned, if any government has given the most amount of money for their modernization, it is the BJP government. We are making available computers and NCERT textbooks there. Along with religious education, modern education is being taught there," he added. At the same time, Sharma highlighted that the state government will take action against any institution which becomes a "den of anarchy".

Minister explains contours of survey

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV earlier in the day, UP's Minister of State for Minority Affairs Danish Azad Ansari explained the contours of the survey. He revealed that this step is in accordance with the requirement of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights. Mentioning that the survey will begin on September 10, he said that every team will comprise the SDM, District Minority Welfare Officer and Basic Education officer. It will submit the report to the DM who in turn shall forward it to the government by October 30. The government will take requisite action after analyzing the reports.