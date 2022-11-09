Owaisi Fearmongers As MHA Calls For Updating NPR, Dubs Centre's Move 'unconstitutional'

After the Ministry of Home Affairs released its annual report, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday fearmongered about the National Population Register (NPR). While a few fields such as name, gender, date, place of birth, place of residence, father's name and mother's name were updated and Aadhaar, mobile and ration card numbers were collected for the NPR in 2015, the MHA stressed the need to update it again to incorporate the changes due to birth, death and migration. Though the Centre decided to update the NPR along with the census, this exercise was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Owaisi, the MHA's suggestion was a precursor to preparing the National Register of Citizens. Initially published in 1951, the NRC was specifically demanded in Assam by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) due to the centuries-old illegal migration of people. The AIMIM supremo opined, "NPR is first step to NRC, which will allow anyone to object to your citizenship. It’ll make 'doubtful citizens' out of genuine Indians. Govt hasn’t conducted census (which is legally compulsory) but wants to conduct NPR (which is unconstitutional). Drop NPR, conduct census".

Owaisi's claim comes even as the MHA has clarified that no documents or biometrics will be collected during the NPR updation. Only the demographic and other particulars of each family and individual shall be collected or updated during this exercise. The Centre has approved the expenditure of Rs.3941.35 crore for updating the NPR.

What is the NPR?

First prepared in 2010 and updated in 2015, the NPR is a register of usual residents of the country being prepared at the local (village/sub-town), sub-district, district, state and national level under provisions of the Citizenship Act 1955 and the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003. It is mandatory for every usual resident of India to register in the NPR. Under the NPR, a usual resident is defined as a person who has resided in a local area for the past six months or more or a person who intends to reside in that area for the next six months or more.