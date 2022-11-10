Owaisi Fearmongers On EWS; 'voting Against Is 1st Step To End Backward Class Reservation'

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM’s) Asaduddin Owaisi disagreed with the recently announced Supreme Court 3-2 ruling in favour of the 10% job reservation for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in admissions and government jobs. He grounded his argument on the notion that reservation should be based on Social injustice and Social educational backwardness citing probable examples. Owaisi also cited the observation of Justice Pardiwala, who was part of the Bench of Judges pronouncing the EWS verdict. He stated, “I see this as a first step for ending reservation of backward community.”

Notably, the Supreme Court in a landmark verdict on November 7 upheld the 103rd constitutional amendment providing 10% reservation to economically weaker sections (EWS) in admissions and government jobs. The SC bench gave a split decision of 3:2 and voted in favour of the quota stating that the verdict did not violate the Constitution.

‘I had voted against the EWS proposal in the Parliament’

Owaisi levelled a serious charge and equated the EWS decision of the Supreme Court with defrauding the Constitution. He said, “I oppose the recent EWS ruling because I had opposed the EWS proposal and voted against it. I had said this is a fraud on the constitution. What do the parties who are welcoming the verdict, infer about Mandal politics? My opposition is on principle… who faces police brutality? Who faces encounters, who is killed after being discriminated against for drinking water, who is excluded from schools, and whose houses are demolished. These are the people who need reservation. Social injustice, Social educational backwardness, this is the criteria of reservation.”

Modi govt appointed a new chairman of Law Commission of India. His judgement misrepresented translation of quranic verses, compared schools to army camps/prisons & upheld hijab ban. Another member of LCI propounded theory of Love Jihad. 1/2 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) November 9, 2022

Owaisi criticised the government for appointing Justice Rituraj Awasthi, Retired HC Chief Justice of Karnataka as Chairperson of the Law Commission of India and said, “I disagree with the judgement of the Karnataka Chief Justice’s verdict as while upholding the Hijab ban, he misrepresented the verses of the Quran, and the interpretation of Hadees was also tampered with. One more judge who was made a member created a fiction of Love Jihad. The work of the law commission is to give independent legal advice.”

Image: PTI