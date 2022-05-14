Owaisi Fearmongers Over Gyanvapi Survey; 'We Won't Lose Another Mosque After Babri'

Comparing the demolition of the Babri Masjid to the survey taking place in the Gyanvapi mosque, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi affirmed that he won't allow another mosque's status to be changed. Addressing a public gathering in Ahmedabad on Saturday, he raked up this issue and called for increasing the representation of Muslims in the Gujarat Assembly as well as the Parliament. Addressing a media briefing later, he highlighted that it was not possible to change the status of the Gyanvapi mosque owing to the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

At an Eid Milap function, Asaduddin Owaisi remarked, "My opinion is that you can ensure the success of your representatives with your vote. I have come here to tell you this. I have also come here to tell you and the government this- We have lost one Babri Masjid. We will not lose another mosque. You snatched away our mosque by murdering justice. Remember, you won't be able to snatch another mosque."

Justifying his remark later, he stated, "We lost a mosque (Babri Masjid). In 1948, you kept idols in the mosque during the night. Then, you closed the mosque. In 1986 when Rajiv Gandhi was the PM, without hearing the Muslim side, you gave a 30-page order and opened the locks. You told the Supreme Court that you won't touch the mosque but you demolished the mosque. The most important thing is that no one demolished the mosque. Not a single person was punished."

"As per the 1991 law, you cannot do this. There is a Supreme Court verdict that this law is a part of the basic structure of the Constitution. You go to Qutub Minar and Mathura. You are in the government to implement the law," the AIMIM chief elaborated.

Gyanvapi mosque row

In recent times, there has been a renewed clamour from certain outfits to retrieve the entire Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque premises. The present row pertains to a petition filed seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. The petitioners contended that an image of Goddess Shringar Gauri existed at the spot since times immemorial and urged the court to ascertain the same.

On April 26, Varanasi's Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar ordered a videographic survey to ascertain the petitioners' claim. While a team led by court commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra conducted a partial survey of some areas outside the mosque on May 6, they were prevented from entering the mosque complex the next day owing to a dispute over the interpretation of the court order. Finally, on Thursday, the court allowed the videographic survey of the mosque premises and directed the court commissioner to submit a report in this regard by May 17.

Today, 40% of the videographic survey in the Gyanvapi mosque complex was completed amid tight security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident. As per sources, 4 basements were surveyed. To begin with, barricades were placed to block the movement of vehicles and all surveyors were strictly instructed to keep their mobile phones outside the mosque premises. Moreover, shops within an approximate radius of 500 m from the mosque remained close until day 1 of the survey concluded. The survey will resume at 8 am tomorrow.