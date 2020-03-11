WATCH: Asaduddin Owaisi's Fiery Speech In The Lok Sabha Debate On The Delhi Riots

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday trained guns over the Central government, particularly on Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the debate on Delhi riots claiming that the violence was pre-planned.

Owaisi also alleged that the Delhi police played a major role in the carnage in which more than 50 people were killed and over 200 were seriously injured.

"The Constitution promises the dignity of the individual. I would like to ask where is my dignity when my Mosques are being burnt and my Hindu brothers are forced to recite the National Anthem on gunpoint?" Owaisi questioned in Lok Sabha Assembly.

Further, blasting over the Centre's inaction, the AIMIM chief asked the Home Minister, "Do you have any humanity left in you? Will you rise up to your constitutional duties? Will Prime Minister's heart every cry over what happened in Delhi?

He demanded that the BJP government must go. "I appeal to my Hindu brethren, save the soul of this country," he said in his speech.

'11,000 Muslims in illegal detention'

Asaduddin Owaisi made a controversial statement in the Assembly, claiming that 11,000 Muslims are in illegal detention camps, set up by the Central government.

"Right now, I say with responsibility, 11,000 Muslims are in illegal detention. Police is taking bribes. There should be an impartial probe into the murders of Hindus as well as Muslims in the Delhi riots," the AIMIM chief said.

Owaisi also accused the BJP-led Central government of radicalising Muslims.

"Do you want to radicalise the Muslims in India? You have radicalised your Hindu community. Please don't radicalise us. We don't want to join ISIS. We will die protecting the constitution. Hindutva hate has engulfed the country. 17 crore Muslims will lay down their lives, but will not let this carnage happen again," Owaisi added.

The AIMIM leader called for an impartial probe to find the perpetrators of the violence. He said he has no faith in the SIT.

