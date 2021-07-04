Owaisi Flays SP For Dismal Run In Zilla Panchayat Prez Polls, Wants New Political Pattern

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a jibe at Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav after the BJP swept the Zilla Panchayat president elections winning 65 seats while the latter's party managed to win just six seats. Noting that Muslims comprised 19% of Uttar Pradesh's population, Owaisi said that there was not a single district president from the minority community and claimed that they had been reduced to second-class urbanists.

('The Muslims of Uttar Pradesh with 19% population do not have a single district president. We have been made politically, socially and socially a second class urbanist': Owaisi wrote on Twitter.)

उत्तर प्रदेश के 19 प्रतिशत आबादी वाले मुसलामानों का एक भी जिला अध्यक्ष नहीं है। मंसूबा बंद तरीक़े से हमें सियासी, म'आशी और समाजी तौर पर दूसरे दर्जे का शहरी बना दिया गया है।1/n — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) July 4, 2021

Owaisi slams SP after dismal performance in Zilla panchayat president polls

Launching an attack on SP, AIMIM's Owaisi highlighted that 600 members of Akhilesh Yadav's party had emerged victorious in the Zilla Panchayat elections but only 6 managed to secure wins in the polls for the district president. Reacting to SP's embarrassing defeat in the Zilla panchayat president polls, Owaisi asked if the party's leaders had joined hands with the BJP while noting that Akhilesh Yadav's party claims to be a principal opposition to the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. Further, Owaisi noted that majority of SP's candidates had emerged victorious in the Zilla Panchayat elections from the districts of Mainpuri, Kannauj, Budaun, Farrukhabad, Kasganj, Auraiya but lost the polls for district president, noting that these areas were touted to be the stronghold of the Yadav family.

('A political party in Uttar Pradesh describes itself as the most prominent opposition party of the BJP. In the election of Zilla Panchayat, 800 of their members had won, but in the election of the president, they have won only 5 seats of the president. Why? Have the rest of the members sat on the lap of the BJP?': Owaisi wrote.)

उत्तर प्रदेश की एक सियासी पार्टी खुद को भाजपा का सबसे प्रमुख विपक्षी दल बताती है। ज़िला पंचायत के चुनाव में उनके 800 सदस्यों ने जीत दर्ज की थी, लेकिन अध्यक्ष के चुनाव में मात्र 5 अध्यक्ष की सीटों पर उनकी जीत हुई है ऐसा क्यों? क्या बाक़ी सदस्य भाजपा के गोद में बैठ गए हैं? 2/n — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) July 4, 2021

('In the districts like Mainpuri, Kannauj, Budaun, Farrukhabad, Kasganj, Auraiya, the maximum number of candidates of this party came after winning, but still lost the election of the president, in all these districts the dominance of 'family special' for many years. Used to be': Owaisi wrote.)

मैनपुरी, कन्नौज, बदायूँ, फ़र्रूख़ाबाद, कासगंज, औरैया, जैसे ज़िलों में इस पार्टी के सबसे ज़्यादा प्रत्याशी जीत कर आए थे, लेकिन अध्यक्ष के चुनाव फिर भी हार गए, इन सारे ज़िलों में तो कई सालों से ‘परिवार विशेष’ का दबदबा भी रहा है। 3/n — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) July 4, 2021

Calling for the need to develop a new political pattern, Owaisi claimed that their problems wouldn't be solved unless they had a free political voice. The AIMIM chief appealed to fight the BJP in a strong manner and claimed that no one should be afraid of the saffron party.

('Now we have to adopt a new political pattern. Unless we have a free political voice, our problems are not going to be resolved. Don't be afraid of BJP, but fight in a strong way': Owaisi wrote on Twitter.)

अब तो हमें एक नई सियासी तदबीर अपनाना ही होगा। जब तक हमारी आज़ाद सियासी आवाज़ नहीं होगी तब तक हमारे मसाइल हल नहीं होने वाले हैं। भाजपा से डरना नहीं है, बल्कि जम्हूरी तरीके से लड़ना है। n/n — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) July 4, 2021

BJP sweeps UP Zilla Panchayat president polls

In the run-up to the Assembly Polls 2022, the BJP attained a resounding victory in the Zilla Panchayat president elections on Saturday. The BJP has won 66 out of 75 seats in the UP Zila Panchayat president elections as per the state poll panel. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party was able to manage only 6 seats. While BJP won 65 seats, its ally Apna Dal has won 2 seats. On the other hand, Jansatta Dal of Pratapgarh, an ally of Congress, has managed to bag one seat whereas one seat has gone to an independent candidate from Jaunpur.

Chairpersons of 22 Zila panchayats out of 75 in Uttar Pradesh (UP) were on Tuesday declared 'elected unopposed' by the state poll panel with the BJP claiming victory 21 seats. The Samajwadi Party claimed victory in the Etawah district. Following the BJP's victory in the Zila Panchayat president elections, Samajwadi Party workers staged protests outside collectorate offices in different districts of Uttar Pradesh claiming that the polls were rigged.