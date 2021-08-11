During the OBC bill debate on Tuesday, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi launched a multipronged attack on the Centre over its intention in passing the legislation. The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill seeks to restore the power of the states to identify the Socially and Educational Backward Classes. Speaking on the floor of the Lok Sabha, Owaisi refuted the contention that the Union government desires the welfare of all Other Backward Classes. To buttress his point, he highlighted that the Centre was refusing to push for the sub-categorization of OBCs.

Moreover, he demanded that the removal of the 50% quota cap should be relaxed. This comes despite the fact that the Supreme Court ruled in the Maratha reservation matter that it will not revisit the verdict in the 1992 Indra Sawhney vs Union of India case which had capped the total reservation at 50%. Questioning the single-minded focus of Maharashtra-based parties on the Maratha quota, the Hyderabad MP opined, "You only talk about Marathas. Why don't you talk about Muslims? Muslims belonging to 50 backward castes in Maharashtra are witnessing this tamasha".

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi remarked, "The Rohini Commission said that 10% of OBC are garnering 50% of reservations while 20% of them are getting nothing. Why are you not doing sub-categorization of OBCs? You bat for only specific castes and not all OBCs."

"Cross the 50% ceiling on the reservation. The persons who constitute 50% (of the population) get 27% reservation and the persons who constitute 20% (of the population) get 50%. You do not love OBCs but only love their votes. Your heart beats for 20%," he added claiming that the saffron party is biased in favour of the general category. Moreover, he demanded that the Constitution (Scheduled Caste) Order, 1950 should be made religion-neutral.

BJP doesn’t work for OBCs but only for their votes. On this day in 1950, Muslim & Christian Dalits were excluded from SC reservation, govt should end religion-based reservation as soon as possible. My speech in Parliament today#Article341ForMinorities https://t.co/B0CU3VYbGb — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 10, 2021

What is the new bill about?

The aforesaid bill was necessitated after the SC's verdict in the Maratha reservation case pronounced on May 5. A 5-judge bench unanimously aside the quota for Marathas in educational institutions and public employment. It also held in a 3:2 majority verdict that the 102nd Constitution amendment gives exclusive power to the Centre to identify and declare SEBC as only the President can notify the list. However, the Centre clarified that it was not against states and Union Territories having their separate list of backward classes.