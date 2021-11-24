Owaisi Hits Back At Yogi Over 'bulldozer' Warning: 'I Am Agent Of Only Freedom Fighters'

Hitting back at UP CM Yogi Adityanath who contended he was an agent of SP, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi affirmed that he was an agent of only freedom fighters who didn't premise citizenship on religion. Addressing the party workers in Kanpur on Tuesday, Adityanath warned his political opponents against provoking sentiments in the name of the Citizenship Amendment Act. He maintained that his government followed a zero-tolerance policy towards rioters, unlike the erstwhile SP government by running bulldozers on their chest.

Taking to Twitter, Owaisi mocked this statement by reminding him of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which 8 persons including 4 farmers were run over by a car allegedly driven by Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra. On this occasion, he reiterated, "I have said this before, I am saying this again. If you implement unconstitutional laws such as CAA, NPR and NRC, we will vociferously oppose them in a constitutional way not just in Uttar Pradesh but across India".

BJP-AIMIM faceoff ahead of UP polls

Hitting the campaign trail for the UP polls in Barabanki on November 21. Asaduddin Owaisi urged PM Modi to repeal the CAA on the lines of the three farm laws. Seeking to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, this law was cleared by the Parliament in December 2019. Moreover, he warned the Centre of another Shaheen Bagh-like protest if the PM didn't concede to this demand.

On Tuesday, Yogi Adityanath retorted, "There used to be riots every third-fourth day before 2017 in the state. Today, I will give a warning to the person who is again provoking sentiments here in the name of CAA. On this occasion, I would ask these followers of Chachajan and Abbajan to listen carefully. If you spoil the atmosphere by provoking the sentiments of the state, then the government knows how to deal with it strictly. Today, Owaisi is trying to incite sentiments by becoming an agent of SP."

AIMIM is trying to make inroads in Uttar Pradesh, a state which voted overwhelmingly for BJP in the 2017 Assembly election. While the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party initially joined the Om Prakash Rajbhar-led 'Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha', it was left in the lurch after Rajbhar's Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party forged a pre-poll alliance with SP. As of now, AIMIM has revealed its intention to contest 100 seats in UP.