Owaisi Hopeful Of UP Electing AIMIM MLAs In 2022 Polls; No Alliance Talk With Mayawati Yet

With Uttar Pradesh assembly elections nearing, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi in an exclusive conversation Republic Media Network on Monday elaborated on the roadmap chalked out by his party's members. He reiterated that he would be contesting on 100 constituencies in collaboration with Om Prakash Rajbhar's Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, and outlined that he would soon meet and discuss the strategies for the election, which he exuded hope of winning this time.

Roadmap of AIMIM for 2022 UP Assembly Elections

In the exclusive conversation, he pointed out that the party has worked really hard and made inroads in Uttar Pradesh, which as per him, was quite evident from the results of the Municipal Corporation Elections held recently. He said, "Our performance this time was far better than the previous times."

Discussing the sure-shot strategies worked upon so far, he said, "We will be contesting on 100 seats, and have already asked the aspirants to send in applications. Some of them have already come in." He added," We are a part of Om Prakash Rajbhar's Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, and we will meet him soon to discuss our plan such as the seats we would like to contest on". He concluded, "As of now, we are together."

Talking about tie-ups with Bahujan Samaj Party, he made it clear that there has been no discussion of an alliance between the two parties. He said, "Mayawati will do what is best for her party, and in a similar way, I will do what I find the best for my party. There is no connection."

'Fought Bengal elections just to establish the party': Owaisi

Looking back at the failure in the Bengal elections, he said, "We contested the Bengal elections from 6 seats, and that too, just to establish the party in the state. For establishing a party, fighting the elections is a must.

Having said that, he outlined that the fate in UP assembly elections would be different. He said, "In the last five years, we have tirelessly worked in Uttar Pradesh, and we are hopeful that the people of the state would not only give us votes this time but also make way for our leaders to the legislature. I have no doubt about that." He added that preparations for the elections are going on in full swing, and a strategy on election campaigns will be decided soon. "There will be a different strategy for different regions- for instance, eastern UP has a different composition than western UP, and taking in view these differences we will frame the strategies.

2022 UP Assembly elections

Meanwhile, in UP, BJP has stated it will fight polls under the leadership of incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath. As of date, several fronts have cropped up to challenge the ruling BJP. While Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj is eyeing an alliance with AIMIM, Azad Samaj Party, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party; parties like AAP, Shiv Sena, and JDU have announced that they will be contesting for the UP polls. Samajwadi Party and BSP have decided to not ally and shut their doors to Congres, opting to ally with smaller parties if needed or go solo. Since then, Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.

In 2017, polls were marked by tumultuous family fights in the Yadav family - with Akhilesh throwing out uncle Shivpal and replacing Mulayam Singh Yadav as the party chief. Later, the then-UP CM stitched an alliance with Congress - with Akhilesh and Rahul Gandhi holding joint rallies. This poll-alliance failed miserably, winning only 55 seats, while the BJP won 312 seats - ushering in Yogi Adityanath's maiden term.