Owaisi Hops Everywhere Without Clear Stand, Says BJP As AIMIM Attacks NDA Alliance In TN

Reacting to Asaduddin Owaisi's remark that AIADMK has now become Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slave, BJP leader NV Subhash slammed the AIMIM chief and said that this remark will hurt the sentiments of Tamil Nadu. Stating that BJP has made an alliance with AIADMK, the BJP leader called Owaisi a "chameleon".

BJP slams Owaisi over his 'slave' remark

Taking a jibe at the AIMIM chief Owaisi, NV Subhash said Owaisi is a chameleon. He changes colour all the time. Even if a chameleon will see Owaisi, he will also shy away. People of Tamil Nadu can't be slaves to any person." READ | Sasikala tells Jayalalithaa supporters to unite & help AIADMK win; doesn't mention EPS-OPS

Slamming Owaisi, Subhash said that before he makes such a statement and hops all over the country and form an alliance with parties in West Bengal, he should clear his stand of support. This statement by the BJP leader comes when Asaduddin Owaisi while addressing an AIMIM-AMMK rally in Chennai on Friday said "AIADMK is no longer Jayalalitha's party, it is a Modi party".

Calling AIADMK 'Modi's party', Owaisi revealed how he was stiffed by the DMK saying, "AIADMK is no longer Jayalalitha's party, it is a Modi party. Two months ago, DMK's minority president met me at Hyderabad and asked me to join a meeting. When I said that I have a meeting in UP, they told me to cancel. Hence I cancelled to attend it. Then DMK refused to have ever met me in their own channel. When a party does not even respect its minority president, how will they respect you?"

Tamil Nadu polls

The two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. He has also announced a slew of social measures like Pongal gift hampers, farm loan waiver, free COVID-19 vaccines, passing school students etc which has been slammed by DMK M K Stalin calling it 'pre-poll appeasement'. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.