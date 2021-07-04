'Owaisi Is A Big Leader': UP CM Yogi Adityanath Accepts AIMIM's Challenge For 2022 Polls

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath opened up on Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM foray into the 2022 Assembly polls. Referring to Owaisi as a "big leader", he asserted that the Hyderabad MP has the right to form alliances. At the same time, he accepted the AIMIM supremo's challenge and reiterated that the saffron party will form the government in the state once again.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath remarked, "Owaisi is a big leader. He has a mass base in the country. He has the right to form an alliance. I do not have the right to interfere in the internal matters of his party. Every party has the form an alliance and contest elections. But BJP accepts Owaisi's challenge. I reiterate that BJP is forming the government in Uttar Pradesh in the 2022 polls with a huge majority."

A part of the 'Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha' led by Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party president Om Prakash Rajbhar, AIMIM has announced that it will contest 100 seats. Speaking at a recent rally, Owaisi affirmed, "We will not allow Yogi to become the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. If we work hard and we remain determined, then everything is possible. But it will be our endeavour to ensure that BJP does not come to power in Uttar Pradesh again". Meanwhile, the Owaisi-led party sparked a row after its leader Syed Asim Waqar demanded a Muslim Deputy CM in UP.

AIMIM's gradual expansion

With 1 MP and 7 MLAs in Telangana, AIMIM is considered a formidable force in Hyderabad. In recent years, however, the party has spread its wings to different parts of the country including Maharashtra and Bihar. For instance, AIMIM bagged one Lok Sabha seat and two Assembly seats in Maharashtra in 2019. Moreover, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party's candidates won from the Sahebganj, Chhatarpur, Narpatganj, Pranpur, Barari, and Raniganj constituency in the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls.

In the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election, AIMIM had the best strike rate among all other parties by winning 44 out of the 51 wards in which it fielded candidates. Recently, the party contested the local bodies' election in Gujarat in an alliance with Chhotubhai Vasava-led Bharatiya Tribal Party winning 17 seats in the Municipalities of Modasa, Godhra and Bharuch. On the other hand, the Owaisi-led party failed to win a single seat in West Bengal as well as Tamil Nadu.