Owaisi Lambasts Centre For Politicising Census; Says 'Drop NPR, Add Caste Questions'

Lashing out at the Centre regarding the upcoming census count, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday, condemned politicisation, saying 'Census is not a toy for Modi’s petty politics'. Batting for caste-census, Owaisi suggested that Census should drop NPR and include questions on caste. The census which was to be held in 2020-21 has been postponed to July 2022 - amid the Coronavirus spread.

Owaisi lambasts Centre over census

"Census is not a toy for Modi’s petty politics. Govt bungled it up by linking Census to NPR-NRC. NPR is illegal & the first step to NRC. If BJP can call Modi “biggest leader of OBCs” then it should support caste census. For a smooth census: drop NPR & include questions on caste. Census is too important to be carried out amidst such widespread (& justified) fears among masses," said Owaisi.

Census is too important to be carried out amidst such widespread (& justified) fears among masses. Caste census is essential to know which castes have cornered national resources & which groups have been excluded from development https://t.co/5dOHeUTH6D — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 27, 2022

In a news report shared by Owaisi, the Registrar-General of India said that 'organised movement' against Census may happen. Agitations for inclusion of OBCs, plantation labour, etc may happen while collecting data, states the RGI in a handbook given to field officers, says the report. It adds that the RGI has urged its officers to inform the Census director of such protests and suitable action will be taken. Many states like Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha have batted for caste census.

On 21 September, Centre filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court saying it is not feasible to collect information on Backward Class of Citizens (BCC) in the forthcoming census. Centre also said that mistakes committed by enumerators and inherent flaws in the information-collection exercise has rendered the Socio-Economic and Caste Census 2011 (SECC-2011) data unusable and cannot be relied upon for any statutory exercise such as reservations in admission, promotion or local body elections. The affidavit was in response to a petition filed by the Maharashtra government in August, seeking a declaration of SECC-2011 raw caste data of OBCs.

What is NPR?

The NPR, first prepared in 2010 and updated in 2015, is an identity database maintained of all the usual residents of the country and is prepared at the local, sub-District, District, State and National level under provisions of the Citizenship Act 1955. Any resident who has resided in a local area for the past 6 months or more, or intends to do the same has to mandatorily register in the NPR. Owaisi has stated that NPR was the first step to create a National Registry of Citizens (NRC) - which the Centre has denied.