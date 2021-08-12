Addressing the media on Thursday. AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi pinned the blame for the low productivity in the Monsoon session of Parliament on the Centre. He opined, "With 300 MPs, what do you (BJP) have to hide? You should have conducted a debate. But you did not want a debate. You passed the government bills through a brute majority in the din". Moreover, he lamented that very few bills tabled by the Centre in the last 7 years have been sent to the Department-related Standing Committees for further scrutiny.

The Hyderabad MP said, "The government should also be magnanimous. Of course, we are pained when Parliament does not function. We feel sad that we are not able to expose the government as MPs."

Contending that the government itself didn't want the Parliament to run properly, Owaisi remarked, "A late BJP leader (Arun Jaitley) had said that it is the responsibility of the government to run the Parliament. If the PM said in the Parliament that we are ready to talk on the Pegasus row, we would have discussed". In a veiled reference to the refusal of the treasury benches to relent on the opposition's demand, he emphasised that the Parliament does not belong to BJP alone."

Taking on political parties for conveniently joining hands on the OBC bill only, the AIMIM supremo added, "Why did the government and opposition come together? Because elections are coming up in Uttar Pradesh. No other issues apart from elections are important for the country. The Centre and the opposition parties who agreed (for a discussion) were exposed."

Parliament session ends

Since the commencement of the Monsoon Session on July 19, Parliament has been marked by sloganeering, leaders rushing to the Well of the House with placards, tearing of papers, and repeated adjournments. The opposition blamed the stubborn attitude of the treasury benches for the logjam, insisting on discussing the Pegasus 'snooping' row followed by the farm laws and inflation. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine dine on Wednesday owing to the obstructionism of the opposition.

The productivity of the Lower House and Upper House was 21% and 28% respectively. Rajya Sabha in particular saw chaotic scenes with 7 TMC MPs- Santanu Sen, Dola Sen, Md. Nadimul Haque, Abir Ranjan Biswas, Shanta Chhetri, Arpita Ghosh and Mausam Noor being suspended during the course of the Session. The final day also witnessed pandemonium with the opposition alleging that marshals had manhandled two women MPs. However, the Centre rubbished these allegations and demanded strict action against MPs who purportedly indulged in hooliganism.