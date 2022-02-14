Owaisi Laments 'Where Is My Dignity?' As Schools Make Students Remove Hijabs Before Entry

As schools reopen in Karnataka on Monday, visuals of many Muslim students and teachers removing hijabs and burqas emerged before entering schools. Irked by the public nature of the visuals, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi lamented that this act was 'humiliating a community' and happens when fundamental rights are suspended. Questioning where was his dignity, he warned BJP 'Power is not eternal'. Karnataka High Court is currently hearing the plea of six female students who were not allowed to wear hijabs inside Kundapura college in Udipi.

Owaisi laments: 'Where is my dignity?'

Earlier in the day, visuals from Mandya's Rotary educational society school showed Muslim girl students being asked to remove their hijabs (headscarves) before entering the school premises. Similarly, a burqa-clad teacher was seen removing her religious attire before being allowed to enter the school. Police were deployed near school premises to keep a strict vigil to prevent any trouble as the Hijab row persists in the state.

Owaisi on hijab

On Saturday, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi proclaimed that a 'Hijab-clad woman will be PM of India, one day'. Addressing a poll rally in Shahjahanpur, Owaisi said that Muslim women can wear hijabs and become doctors, collectors, SDMs. Previously he had argued, "Kerala HC has stated that burqa, hijab and chadar (blanket) are an essential feature of Islam. If I can comment on PM Modi & BJP donning a beard, skull cap in Parliament, why are you preventing these girls from wearing hijab?".

HC order on Hijab row

The petitioners have claimed that wearing Hijab is an essential practice of Islam and the that public order issued will not pass the constitutional muster. He added it was the state's duty to maintain public order and if it failed it cannot tell citizens to not exercise Article 25 rights. He also sought interim relief for the students considering that they had been wearing hijabs for the last 2 years. In response, the Karnataka High Court ordered all students regardless of religion to not wear hijabs, saffron shawls, flags within classrooms, until further orders. The HC order urges the Karnataka government to reopen educational institutions and allow students to return to classes.

Karnataka Hijab row

In December, Udipi's Kundapur PU college's principal - Rudra Gowda issued a circular - banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity in classrooms. This decision led to uproar, with Hijab-clad female students and students wearing head-scarves were stopped from attending college. Escalating the matter further, students from the other community (presumably Hindu) started wearing saffron scarves to college in protest against the hijab-wearing Muslim students. With protests springing across India with Hijab-clad women standing in solidarity, Karnataka govt imposed a ban on the wearing of clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity, and public order and imposed section 144 in select districts till Tuesday.