Owaisi Miffed Over Suspension Of Question Hour, Asks Why PM Didn't Call All-Party Meeting

Miffed over the suspension of Question Hour in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Lok Sabha MP, Asaduddin Owaisi, asked why the Modi government did not call an all-party meeting (APM) to consult political parties before making the decision even though Standing Committee meetings and NEET-JEE exams are being held amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, the Hyderabad MP cited an example of the 1962 India-China war when he said the Question Hour was suspended only after consensus at an All-Party Meeting. A document Owaisi shared along with his tweet revealed that the then Parliamentary Affairs Minister had told the House that political parties have unanimously agreed to dispense the Question Hour following consultations at an APM.

Even during exceptional situation of 1962 India-China war, Question Hour was suspended only after All Party Meeting (APM). In this case @PMOIndia didn't hold an APM. When Standing Committee meetings are being held & even #JEENEET, why not an APM to consult us before Parliament? pic.twitter.com/W7rz0XC6Tv — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) September 2, 2020

Owaisi noted the requirement for 15 days' notice period for questions to be raised in Parliament and requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla that such entries be accepted starting today so that the House can take up questions well within time. He further observed that the Speaker has the discretion to reduce the notice period under rule 33 of LS Rules of Procedure.

There's a requirement for 15 days' notice period for questions & I request that questions from members be accepted starting today so that the House can take up questions well within time. It's also your discretion to reduce the notice period u/r 33 of LS Rules of Procedure — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) September 2, 2020

Moreover, Asaduddin Owaisi said Speaker enjoys the discretion to issue a revised bulletin that accounts for private members business and questions. He also suggested holding a single day's sitting only for questions.

"One may also consider a single day's sitting for only Questions. In any case, nothing prevents the govt from answering unstarred questions Similarly Hon'ble Speaker enjoys the discretion to issue a revised bulletin that accounts for private members business & questions."

Tagging the office of the Speaker, Owaisi said the separation of powers is part of the basic structure of the Constitution and noted Parliament has the power and duty to question the government. We're elected to ask questions and hold the government accountable. A session that takes up only govt business prevents us from doing so," he said.

Row over monsoon session norms

Leaders of Opposition parties have opposed the suspension of Question Hour and private members’ bills in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, alleging it as an attempt by the Modi government to deny opposition MPs an opportunity to raise questions on the state of the economy, the handling of the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing border tensions with China.

The notifications issued by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats on Wednesday said that there will be no Question Hour in the upcoming Session, which will be held from September 14 to October 1, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, Zero Hour would be restricted in both Houses.

“There will be no Question Hour during the Session. In view of the request of the Government owing to the prevailing extraordinary situation due to COVID-19, the Speaker has directed that no day be fixed for transaction of Private Members’ Business during the Session,” the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a notification.

Both Houses will function on Saturdays and Sundays as well, the notifications said. The Session will be held in two shifts — 9 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Except for the first day, the Rajya Sabha will sit in the morning shift and the Lok Sabha will sit in the evening, a

