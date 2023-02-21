Owaisi Mocks Ashok Gehlot Over Junaid-Nasir Murder, Shares 'exclusive Photo'

Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday over the deaths of two youngsters in the state. Two youths, 35-year-old Junaid and 25-year-old Nasir, were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes in Bharatpur. Their charred bodies were found in Haryana later. AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) President Owaisi took to Twitter and shared a blank image with the caption: 'Exclusive photo of Ashok Gehlot meeting Junaid’s & Nasir’s family'.

The Hyderabad MP alleged that delay by the Rajasthan government in acting on the missing complaint by the victim's family allowed the accused to flee the state. "Had the Rajasthan government taken immediate action on the missing complaint related to Junaid and Nasir, then they (abductors) would have not been able to cross the Rajasthan border," Owaisi had told reporters in Alwar last week.

He had also alleged that such incidents occur because "BJP supports and shelters such organisations due to which police do not take immediate action against them".

On Monday, Rajasthan police chief Umesh Mishra said they have named eight more accused, apart from the already arrested Rinku Saini, in the Junaid-Nasir murder case, and are making efforts to arrest them.

Initially, five accused were booked under sections Indian Penal Code sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 365 (kidnapping), 367 (grievously hurt after kidnapping) and 368 (wrongfully keeping in confinement). According to the DGP, Rajasthan Police and Haryana Police are working together to arrest the accused.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also spoke to his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar regarding the investigation into the case. The Haryana CM assured Gehlot of all possible help in the probe.