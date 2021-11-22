Owaisi Mocks PM Modi's Farm Laws Rollback Speech: 'Farmers Did Tapasya, Not You'

Mocking the Prime Minister's emotional speech while repealing the three Farm Laws, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday, asked who did 'tapasya' - was it the PM or the protesting farmers. Lashing at PM Modi's concession, he said that the PM had surpassed most Bollywood actors in acting. Addressing a rally in UP's Barabanki, Owaisi alleged that the three farm laws were repealed keeping PM Modi's re-election in 2024.

Owaisi mocks PM's emotional speech

"They have repealed the three black laws and PM said that there was something lacking in his 'tapasya'. What acting you do, Modiji! It is good you did not get into films or you would have won all best actor awards. Who did Tapasya? It is those farmers who have protested for the past year and sacrificed 700 lives," said Owaisi.

Bristling at the PM, he added, "You make everything about yourself, Modiji. You termed the protesting farmers as Khalistani, ISI agents etc. Modi felt that his image was being tarnished and he was being labelled as farmers' enemy. So in preparation for 2024 elections, Modi has repealed the three farm laws".

हाय @narendramodi जी, क्या एक्टिंग करते हो आप! मोदी ग़लती से राजनीति में आ गए और bollywood actors बच गए। अगर वो bollywood में होते तो Best Actor के सारे पुरस्कार उन्हें ही मिलते। pic.twitter.com/PLiUcRgFGv — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) November 21, 2021

Buoyed by the rollback, Owaisi also urged the PM to take back CAA, threatening to restart a Shaheen Bagh-like threat again. He said, "I appeal to PM Modi, BJP to repeal CAA like farm laws because it is against the Constitution. If they will make NPR, NRC law, then we will take to the streets & another Shaheen Bagh will come up here".

I appeal to PM Modi, BJP to repeal CAA like farm laws because it is against the Constitution... If they will make NPR, NRC law, then we will take to streets & another Shaheen Bagh will come up here: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Barabanki pic.twitter.com/Z7LxAuZOL0 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 21, 2021

PM Modi: 'Farm laws to be repealed'

On Friday, PM Modi announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Parab, PM Modi lamented that one section of farmers remained unconvinced of the benefits of the Farm laws inspite of multiple rounds of talks. Repealing the laws, he urged the protesting farmers to head home. He also added that to strengthen the Minimum Support price (MSP) structure, an agricultural committee will be formed. This announcement comes ahead of elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab where most protesting farmers hail from. Farmers have said that they will not stop the protests till it is repealed in Parliament and have sent a 6-point demand to the govt.