Owaisi Mocks RSS Chief's 'Akhand Bharat' Pitch; 'speak On Chinese Occupation First'

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's assertion that Akhand Bharat will be a reality in 15 years got a fierce retort from AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday. Addressing a press conference in Gujarat, Owaisi questioned Bhagwat on why BJP had been unable to complete this goal even though it has been in power for 8 years. Repeating his oft-repeated allegation that China has occupied Indian territory, Owaisi asked the RSS chief to first talk about this issue before embarking on the 'Akhand Bharat' dream.

Asaduddin Owaisi remarked, "What were they doing till now? What will they do in 15 years? 15 lakhs didn't come and you are talking about 15 years! When you talk about this, you should understand that Akhand Bharat means entire Pakistan, entire Sri Lanka and entire Bangladesh. At present, Pakistan has occupied a part of our Kashmir."

"I want to tell Mohan Bhagwat that don't talk about Akhand Bharat. Talk about how China has occupied Indian territory including Depsang, Demchok and Hot Springs. Our Army can't do patrolling in these areas. And you talk about Akhand Bharat. You should have done this in 8 years," the AIMIM supremo added.

RSS chief calls for undoing partition

On November 25 last year, Mohan Bhagwat gave a clarion call for undoing partition, citing that it was the only way to address the pain of the people. He was speaking at the launch of Krishnanand Sagar's book '‘Vibhajan Kalin Bharat Ke Sakshi’ (The witnesses of partition-era India) in Noida. Maintaining that partition was accepted back then only to avoid bloodshed, he contended that neither India nor Pakistan was happy as a consequence. Asserting that this is a matter of our existence, he stressed, "We have to integrate what has been disintegrated".