In the aftermath of another targeted killing in J&K, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at the BJP, holding them solely responsible for the murder of a Hindu orchard worker. Speaking to reporters, Asaduddin Owaisi demanded an answer from the Prime Minister and called the civilian killings a 'failure' of the Central government.

"When they came to the roads to protest, they would be locked inside to stop them. This incident is another example of the Modi government's failure in Kashmir and the responsibility falls on the BJP that 2 Kashmiri pandits were again targetted. The Prime Minister, Home Minister, and Defence Minister should answer. They gave big promises. Kashmiri pandits are living in fear, they want to leave," he said.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the incident and stated that the Union Government was behaving like an "ostrich with its head buried deep under the sand."

"Every resident of J&K has become cannon fodder in Delhi’s quest for ‘manufactured normalcy’," she said.

Terribly sorry to hear about the targeted killing in Shopian. Condolences to the deceased’s family. GOI continues to behave like an ostrich with its head buried deep under the sand. Every resident of J&K has become cannon fodder in Delhi’s quest for ‘manufactured normalcy’. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 16, 2022

Former J&K CM and NC leader Omar Abdullah also condemned the killing and expressed his condolences to the family.

Terribly sad news from South Kashmir today. An accident & a militant attack have left a trail of death & suffering. I condemn the militant attack in Shopian unequivocally in which Sunil Kumar was killed & Pinto Kumar injured. My condolences to the family. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 16, 2022

Targeted killing of another Kashmiri Hindu

In another incident of targeted civilian killing in J&K, terrorists opened fire on two Hindus in the Shopian district on Tuesday. The incident comes a day after India celebrated its 76th Independence Day and a wave of Tricolour was witnessed in the Valley. The victims, identified as Sunil Kumar and Pintoo Kumar, were brothers hailing from the Chotigam village. They were attacked in an apple orchard in the Chotipora area of Shopian. Sunil Kumar, who suffered two bullet wounds has succumbed to his injuries while his brother is currently battling for his life.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday condemned the Shopian terror attack and vowed that the terrorists responsible for this heinous act won't be spared. J&K LG Manoj Sinha stated, "Pained beyond words on despicable terror attack on civilians in Shopian. My thoughts are with the family of Sunil Kumar. Praying for speedy recovery of injured. The attack deserves strongest condemnation from everyone. Terrorists responsible for barbaric act will not be spared. (sic)"