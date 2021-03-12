Owaisi Mum On Ally AMMK Tying Up With SDPI; Says 'Only Dhinakaran Can Comment On It'

Keeping mum about ally AMMK's alliance with SDPI, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday, suggested that AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran must be questioned about it. Owaisi, whose party is contesting on 3 seats in the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls, refuted all allegations of polarisation. Extending his help to AMMK candidates, Owaisi is currently in Chennai and addressed a joint rally with Dhinakaran. The 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly is set to go to polls on April 6, with results to be declared on May 2.

Owaisi mum on AMMK-SDPI alliance

"Our Tamil Nadu local president had a word with Mr Dhinakaran and then the alliance happened. We have decided to fight on 3 seats this time and we will help him and his candidates," said Owaisi. When asked about allying with SDPI, he passed the buck to Dinakaran saying, "You should ask this to Dinakaran". READ | Kamal Haasan joins hand with SDPI ahead of Tamil Nadu polls; allots 18 seats to it

When asked about polarisation by AIMIM, Owaisi said,"This is a baseless allegation against me. I did not contest in Bengal and 18 BJP MPs won. In Bihar, we won 5 of 20 seats and 9 seats were won by my allies. These allegations do not have any value".

AMMK allies with SDPI

Earlier on Thursday, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) confirmed that it has forged an alliance with the Dhinakaran-led AMMK. This comes just a day after the SDPI was reported to have sealed a seat-sharing pact with the Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) for the Assembly elections. Now, the SDPI has affirmed that it will contest the polls in an alliance with the AMMK in 6 constituencies - Alandhur, Ambur, Trichy west, Thiruvarur, Madurai Central and Palayankotai. SDPI, which was in talks with Kamal Haasan's MNM, was offered 18 seats by the Superstar, but settled for 6 seats given by AMMK. It will also contest for 4 seats in Puducherry with AMMK.

Previously, Dhinakaran announced his alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM. As per the circular passed by AMMK, Dinakaran has announced that AIMIM will contest three seats Vaniyambadi, Krishnagiri and Sankarapuram. As per Census 2011, Vanayambudi has a 55.74% Muslim population, Krishnagiri has only 24.7% Muslim population and Sankarapuram has a 3.35% Muslim population. The AMMK-AIMIM combination faces the AIADMK-BJP-PMK alliance, DMK-Congress-MDMK-IUML-CPM alliance, MNM-AAP alliance and other smaller parties.

Tamil Nadu polls

The two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. He has also announced a slew of social measures like Pongal gift hampers, farm loan waiver, free COVID-19 vaccines, passing school students etc which has been slammed by DMK M K Stalin calling it 'pre-poll appeasement'. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.