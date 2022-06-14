Owaisi Nitpicks Through PM Modi's Mega Directive To Recruit For 10 Lakh Jobs In 1.5 Years

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi appeared to have an issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directive to recruit 10 lakhs in a mission mode in all government departments and ministries in 1.5 years. He said that the central government has 55 lakh vacancies, so why are they just providing 10 lakh jobs.

Speaking to the media, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said, “I am reciting the data provided by BJP leader Varun Gandhi that central government has over 55 lakhs sanction post vacancy. After coming across his statement, PM Modi thought he is stating real issues. As a result, in a hurry, he announced 10 lakh jobs in 18 months.” “Prime Minister Narendra Modi while campaigning said that he will provide two crore jobs every year. In that case, he should have given 16 crore jobs in the last eight years. But he forgot his tall promises. Now as Parliament elections are approaching in Rajasthan, MP, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, they have made this decision. The central government has 55 lakh jobs vacant. Why are they announcing only 10 lakh jobs?” AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi added.

Taking a jibe at the jobs provided by the central government, Owaisi further stated, “In the last eight years, the government did contractual hiring which leads to the dismissal of the employee at any point. Their salary does not hike and they are entitled to do slavery. The dollar is upto 78-79, inflation is highest, and unemployment is 7.83%. They should first fill these 55 lakh vacancies. Elections are approaching so you are providing jobs. India tops the list in Youth unemployment.”

PM Modi directs govt depts to recruit 10 lakh people in 'mission mode'

Recruitment of 10 lakh people will be done by the Government of India in a mission mode in the next 1.5 years, announced the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday.

Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday said, “PM Narendra Modi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Indian government in mission mode in next 1.5 years.”

PM @narendramodi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in mission mode in next 1.5 years. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 14, 2022

Taking to Twitter today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, “The basis of new India is its youth power. To empower them, PM Modi is working continuously. PM Modi's directive to recruit 10 lakhs in a mission mode in all government departments and ministries in 1.5 years will bring new hope and confidence among the youth.”

