Owaisi On Sharad Pawar Supporting BJP Alliance: Not The First Time, Won't Be The Last

Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday had a saracastic remark to make after Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) decided to extend support to the NDPP-BJP alliance in Nagaland. The MP from Hyderabad said this is not the first time the NCP has supported the BJP and it won't be the last time.

Pointing out the difference between him and Sharad Pawar, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took to Twitter and wrote, “If ‘Sharad’ was ‘Shadab’ he’d be called the B Team and be an untouchable for ‘seculars’. I’ve never supported BJP government and never will but this is the second time NCP supported BJP and it may not be the last. SAHIB’s supporting those who jailed his minister Nawab Malik. This is the value of Muslims. (sic)”

It is important to note that the recent development has stirred a lot of speculations in the political battleground of the country as Pawar’s decision to join the NDA fold is leading to the speculation that the NCP may join the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

NCP extends support to BJP alliance in Nagaland

Owaisi’s comments came hours after the NCP, on Wednesday, decided to extend its support to the BJP-led alliance in Nagaland. Notably, the Sharad Pawar-led party won the maximum number of seats in the state after the NDPP and BJP alliance. With seven seats in the 60-member Nagaland Assembly, the NCP could comfortably claim for the position of the Leader of the Opposition in the House.

"The local newly elected MLAs and the NCP local unit of Nagaland were of the opinion that we must be part of the government which is going to be headed by N Rio, Chief of Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party and Chief Minister of Nagaland in the larger interest of the state of Nagaland and our own good relationship with N Rio,” the NCP said in a statement announcing its decision to become a part of NDA in Nagaland.

Notably, the NDPP won 25 seats while the BJP managed to register its win on 12 seats in the recently held Nagaland Assembly elections for which the results were declared on March 2. Winning a total of 37 seats in the 60-member Assembly, the pre-poll alliance partners – NDPP and BJP – were all set to form a government in the state. However, the alliance is now witnessing support from all major parties in the state.