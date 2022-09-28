Breaking his silence on the PFI ban, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday categorically opposed the action taken by the Union government. Addressing a press conference, the Hyderabad MP carefully read out his statement an made it clear that he is against the PFI's radical approach. However, he justified his stance by flagging the possibility of the ban being misused to jail innocent Muslims under UAPA. To buttress his point, Owaisi highlighted the case of journalist Siddique Kappan who was granted bail 21 months after he was arrested. On this occasion, he also questioned why right-wing majoritarian outfits haven't been banned yet.

Owaisi said, "While I have always opposed PFI's extreme and radical approach, I have always supported democratic approach. This ban on PFI cannot be supported because action of some individuals who commit crime does not mean that the organization itself must be banned. Supreme Court has also held that mere association with an organization is not enough to convict someone. A draconian ban of this kind is dangerous as it is a ban on any Muslim who wishes to speak his mind. The way India's electoral autarky is approaching fascism, every Muslim youth will now be arrested with a PFI pamphlet under India's black law, UAPA."

"Muslims have spent decades in prison before being acquitted by courts. I have opposed UAPA and will always oppose all actions under UAPA. It runs afoul of the principle of liberty, which is part of the basic structure of the Constitution. We should remember that Congress amended UAPA to make it stringent and when BJP amended the law to make it even more draconian. And at that time, Congress supported it. This case will follow timeline of Kappan, where any activist or journalist is randomly arrested and takes 2 years to even get bail," he added.

Ban on PFI

In a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday, the PFI and its affiliate organizations were banned under UAPA for a period of 5 years. Besides the PFI, its affiliates- Rehab India Foundation, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organization, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Campus Front of India, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala have been declared as "unlawful associations". However, the Social Democratic Party of India was not banned.

On September 22, the ED, NIA and state police conducted raids at 93 locations in 15 states - Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar and Manipur. These searches were conducted at the houses and offices of the top PFI leaders and members in connection with 5 cases registered by the NIA. During the raids, incriminating documents, cash, sharp-edged weapons and a large number of digital devices were seized. While 45 PFI cadres were arrested, over 270 more members were taken into custody a day earlier.