Owaisi Pans Court's Order To Seal Gyanvapi Mosque Complex; Dubs It 'violation Of 1991 Act'

Shortly after the Varanasi court on Monday ordered to seal the Gyanvapi mosque complex where a 'Shivling' was found by the survey team, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) supremo and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed the order, stating that it a clear violation of the 1991 Act.

Notably, the 1991 Act or the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act,1991 specifically prohibits the conversion of any place of worship and further mandates the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed as of August 15, 1947.

#WATCH | It's a fountain, not 'Shivling'. Every masjid has this fountain. Why the claim was not raised by commissioner of the Court? The order of sealing the spot is a violation of 1991 Act: AIMIM chief A Owaisi on a petitioner's claim that 'Shivling' found in Gyanvapi masjid pic.twitter.com/eb1bDDxqnV — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2022

Furthering his tirade, the AIMIM chief also questioned how a local court can issue an order based on the petitioner's claim, that too before the survey report's submission. The video, which was shared by ANI, shows Owaisi further making a direct reference to Babri Masjid's verdict and citing the reference made by the Supreme Court to the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

“If you read paragraph 83 from the Supreme Court's verdict over the Babri Masjid case, it can be seen that the SC had said that the 1991 Act is a part of the basic structure. Then, how can the lower court go against the intent of Parliament", he said in Hindi.

Further noting that the survey commissioner is yet to submit the survey report, Owaisi claimed that no one was there to defend the Muslims, adding that it is a clear violation of the 1991 Act which changes the nature and character of the mosque.

"It's a fountain, not Shivling": Asaduddin Owaisi on claims of discovery in Gyanvapi

The Hyderabad MP also spoke on the discovery of the 'Shivling' inside the mosque premises and refuted the claims, stating that it is merely a fountain. "It's a fountain, not 'Shivling'. Every masjid has this fountain", he said in reference to the statements made by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages the mosque in Varanasi.

Earlier in the day, he also took to Twitter and claimed that the court's order is a "textbook repeat of December 1949 in Babri Masjid."

"This order itself changes the religious nature of the masjid. This is a violation of the 1991 Act. This was my apprehension and it has come true. Gyanvapi Masjid was & will remain a masjid till judgement day inshallah", he further tweeted.

Notably, following the allegations levelled by the Hindu side petitioners over the discovery of a 'Shivling' during the Gyanvapi survey on Monday, the Varanasi court immediately ordered the district magistrate to seal the area and further prohibit the entry of people.

Image: ANI/PTI