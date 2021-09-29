Asaduddin Owaisi Pans Probe Against IAS Officer Over Conversion; Claims 'double Standards'

On Wednesday, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government for initiating a probe against senior IAS officer Mohammad Iftikharuddin. A 6-year old video showing him allegedly advocating the benefits of converting to Islam went viral on Monday after which Kanpur Police Commissioner Asim Kumar Arun ordered an inquiry. Iftikharuddin came under fire because the video where he is purportedly heard telling clerics that it is their duty to spread Islam to every home was shot at his official residence when he was the Kanpur divisional commissioner.

Owaisi remarked, "The video has been taken out of context and is from a time when this government wasn’t even in power. This is blatant targeted harassment based on religion. If the parameter is that no officer should be connected to religious activity then prohibit the use of all religious symbols/images in offices".

Moreover, he added, "If merely discussing faith at home is a crime then punish any officer participating in public religious celebration. Why double standards"? A 1985-batch IAS officer, Iftikharuddin is the chairman of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation.

UP acts tough against illegal conversion

On Tuesday, the UP Home Department formed an SIT headed by CB-CID Director-General GL Meena to investigate the matter. Moreover, Additional Director General of Police (Kanpur zone) Bhanu Bhaskar will be a member of the panel which will submit its report to the state government in 7 days' time. Notably, the UP Legislature passed the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act earlier this year to curb conversion through force or deceit.

Under the aegis of this new legislation, an individual who forcefully marries a girl for the sheer purpose of converting her religion can face a punishment of up to 10 years in jail apart from a hefty fine. Stricter penalties will apply as far as conversion of minors and women belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes is concerned. Besides this, mass conversions shall be punishable with a jail term of 3-10 years and a fine of Rs.50,000 on the organizations conducting it. If someone wants to convert to another religion, he/she has to submit an application to the District Magistrate two months in advance.