Owaisi Predicts Malegaon Blast Case Will Be Closed After Witness' Claims; 'who To Blame?'

A day after another witness in the Malegaon blast turned hostile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday predicted that the case may be closed. Speaking exclusively to Republic, Owaisi put forth multiple questions like- 'Then, who exactly is behind the Malegaon blast? Who will give answers to the families?

What message are you trying to give?

"Babri Masjid was demolished, there was no conviction but the Modi government did not appeal. An explosion occurred in mecca masjid, no one knew who did it but the Modi government did not appeal. Again, an explosion occurred in the Samjhauta train, the perpetrators behind it were not caught but the Modi government did not appeal," the AIMIM chief said.

Owaisi added," In 2006, a bomb blast took place in a graveyard in Malegaon. 48 people lost their lives. In 2008, again bomb blast took place here, and 8 people died. But now, that the witness are turning hostile, even this case will be closed and we will not know who was behind it."

Fuming, Owaisi asked the government under PM Modi, "What message are you trying to give by closing cases this way, one after the other?"

Witness complains of torture, claims 'asked to name Yogi'

On Tuesday, a prosecution witness told a special NIA court in Mumbai that he was harassed to give a statement to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad.

Confirming this in an exclusive interview with Republic TV, the Malegaon case accused Sameer Kulkarni stated that the prosecution witness was forced to name four RSS leaders as accused apart from Adityanath - Swami Aseemanand, Indresh Kumar, Kakaji and Deodharji. Moreover, he claimed that ex-Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh was one of the police personnel who harassed him.

Malegaon blast case accused Sameer Kulkarni alleged, "He (prosecution witness)said in the court that 'ATS forcefully picked me up from home, kept me illegally in ATS detention centres in Pune and Mumbai and was harassed. My family was harassed and they were threatening and pressurizing me for many days that if I don't take 5 names of RSS leaders, I will not be released till then and you will face the same fate as the other accused. We will destroy your life and do something with your wife. And we will not leave you till you take the names of 5 RSS members'.

Six people were killed and over 100 others were injured after a bomb strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.