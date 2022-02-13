Owaisi Proclaims 'A Hijab-clad Woman Will Be Indian PM One Day' Amid Hijab Protests

Amid the furore over Hijabs, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday, proclaimed that a 'Hijab-clad woman will be PM of India, one day'. Addressing a poll rally in Shahjahanpur, Owaisi said that Muslim women can wear hijabs and become doctors, collectors, SDMs. Six female students who were not allowed to wear hijabs inside Kundapura college have moved tthe Karnataka High Court challenging the college's order. The hearing is on Monday

Owaisi: 'A Hijab-clad woman will be Indian PM'

"If our daughters decide to wear the hijab, the parents will say 'Wear. We will see who will stop you?'. They will wear hijab, niqab, go to school. Become doctors, collectors, SDMs, businessmen. One day when I may not be alive, a girl wearing the hijab will be our PM," said Owaisi.

Previously, he had defended the students saying, "Kerala HC has stated that burqa, hijab and chadar (blanket) are an essential feature of Islam. If I can comment on PM Modi & BJP donning a beard, skull cap in Parliament, why are you preventing this girl from wearing hijab? Let her study. Make your daughters engineer, doctor, collector, DMs".

HC order on Hijab row

On Thursday, the Karnataka High Court ordered all students regardless of religion to not wear hijabs, saffron shawls, flags within classrooms, until further orders. The HC order urges the Karnataka government to reopen educational institutions and allow students to return to classes. The Karnataka HC will continue hearing the matter on Monday - February 14 at 2:30 PM. In response, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai announced that schools will reopen for students of Class 9 and Class 10 from Monday, however, universities and colleges will remain closed till February 16.

Based on HC's interim verdict, one of the Muslim woman petitioners challenged the order arguing that 'rights of Muslim women' were being curtailed, seeking an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court. The plea which sought an interim stay on the HC order was dismissed by the SC, stating 'they will take up issue at an appropriate time'. MEA also has issued a statement that 'motivated comments on our internal issues are not welcome', adding that the matter was under scrutiny by Karnataka High Court.

Karnataka Hijab row

In December, Udipi's Kundapur PU college's principal - Rudra Gowda issued a circular - banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity in classrooms. This decision led to uproar, with Hijab-clad female students and students wearing head-scarves were stopped from attending college. Escalating the matter further, students from the other community (presumably Hindu) started wearing saffron scarves to college in protest against the hijab-wearing Muslim students. With protests springing across India with Hijab-clad women standing in solidarity, Karnataka govt imposed a ban on the wearing of clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity, and public order and imposed section 144 in select districts till Tuesday.