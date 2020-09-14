Owaisi Protests Scrapping Of Question Hour & Private Member's Bills, Terms It 'shameful'

On Monday, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi lambasted the Centre's motion to do away with Question Hour and private member’s business during the Monsoon session of Parliament. Highlighting the importance of Question Hour and private member's business, he mentioned that they are a part of the theory of separation of powers. Owaisi maintained that they were necessary for the existence of Parliamentary democracy.

According to him, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi was weakening the theory of separation of powers by introducing a motion in this regard. Thereafter, the AIMIM president requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to prevent the alleged encroachment by the Executive into the domain of the legislature. His demand for a division on the government's motion was rejected.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi remarked, "The Question Hour and private member’s business are cornerstones of our democracy. And it is very much essential for the existence of parliamentary democracy. Question Hour and private member’s bills are also a part of the theory of separation of powers. By moving such a motion, the Union Parliamentary Minister is weakening the theory of separation of powers, which is a part of the basic structure of the Constitution. I urge you Speaker not to allow the encroachment by the Executive on the territory of the legislature. It is a shameful day. I and my party ask for a division on this."

"The Executive's decision to suspend Question hour and Private member's bill, encroaches upon the territory of legislature and attacks the cornerstones of parliamentary democracy."- Barrister @asadowaisi pic.twitter.com/t9A59lXqEf — AIMIM (@aimim_national) September 14, 2020

Centre defends motion

Explaining the rationale behind the motion, Pralhad Joshi stated that the Lok Sabha session is being held in extraordinary circumstances amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had spoken to leaders of almost all political parties before arriving at this decision. Questioning Owaisi's argument that Question Hour and private member’s business form the basic structure of the Constitution, he reminded the opposition of the Emergency imposed in 1975.

Additionally, the Union Parliamentary Affairs argued that 60% of Question Hour in Rajya Sabha and 40% in Lok Sabha was wasted in the last 5 years. Assuring the MPs that the Centre was not running from questions, he observed that questions could also be asked during the Zero Hour. Finally, the motion was passed by the Lok Sabha.

