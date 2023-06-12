Owaisi Rakes Up Aurangzeb Row In Chicago, Asks 'Can His Photo Be Authenticated?'

Why you’re reading this: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Assaduddin Owaisi has once again raked up the Aurangzeb controversy and this time on foreign soil. Earlier this week, incidents of communal tension took place in Maharashtra's Kohlapur over the alleged glorification of Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan on social media. Following the clashes, a political face-off was witnessed as Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis asked what had led to the mushrooming of "Aurangzeb ki aulaadein" (the children of Aurangzeb) remark while the AIMIM chief hit back with Godse's & Apte’s offsprings comments.

3 things you need to know:

Curfew was imposed and internet services were suspended in Maharashtra's Kolhapur on June 7 after a violent clash clash broke out over Whatsapp status related to Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan along with an objectionable audio message.

A political face-off erupted between Maharashtra Deputy CM and AIMIM chief Owiasi as both made derogatory comments about each other

Fadnavis warned that action will be taken against those who are praising Aurangzeb and asked people not to take the law into their hands.

Can Aurangzeb's photo be authenticated?: AIMIM Chief Owaisi

Addressing an International AIMIM Community in Chicago, Assaduddin Owaisi in a scathing attack asked whether the picture of Aurangzeb can be authenticated as he died 300 years ago. He said, "I was asked to penance for picking up the picture of Aurangzeb. I am ready to express my regret but only if you can authenticate this is Auragnzeb's photo. He died 300 years ago".

Political Faceoff over Aurangzeb

Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis slammed the “supporters” of Aurangzeb for glorifying the Mughal ruler which resulted in the violent clash in Kolhapur city. He stated that all of a sudden Aurangzeb's children have taken birth in some districts of Maharashtra flashing his photos and keeping his status that has created tension. “Where did they come from, who is behind all this, who is the real owner of this, we will also find out who is deliberately doing this to disturb the law and order and spoil the name of Maharashtra. We will not tolerate the glorification of Aurangzeb as this is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Maharashtra," added Fadnavis.

In response, Owaisi lashed out at Devendra Fadnavis and questioned, "Aurangzeb ki aulaadein, tumko sab pata hai? (You know everything?). I didn't know you (Devendra Fadnavis) were such an expert, Then call out Godse's & Apte’s offspring, who are they?"

BJP leader Ram Kadam slammed Owiasi and called him 'Pakistan Ki Aulaad' (son of Pakistan). "Before using derogatory language against Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, he (Owaisi) should be concerned about his image. He should not talk like a son of Pakistan," said the BJP leader.

What were Kolhapur clashes all about?

On June 7, Maharashtra's Kolhapur district witnessed an altercation between members of local religious organisations and local police during a protest that ignited offensive social media posts. As per sources, some youths belonging to Sadar Bazar and Akbar Mohalla areas posted a Whatsapp status related to Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan along with an objectionable audio message. The objectionable posts and audio messages related to Mughal monarchs circulated on social media which angered some right-wing organisations.

Kolhapur SP Mahendra Pandit informed that protesters hit the streets again and staged a demonstration at Shivaji Chowk, and some organisations called for a bandh. The crowd began to disperse after the demonstration but some miscreants started pelting stones which compelled the police to use force against them in a bid to disperse them. A curfew was imposed across the area, the internet was suspended and security was beefed up as the local police, Rapid Action Force (RAF) and State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) have been deployed.

The police named multiple accused in the FIR and arrested 7 miscreants. In the second FIR, Section 34 (Criminal Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) has been added along with sections 295-A and 505(2).