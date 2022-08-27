Owaisi Calls For Special Parl Session Over Video Of PLA's Construction Work Near Arunachal

Shortly after a video showing China's People Liberation Army (PLA) doing construction work very close to the International Border (IB) near Arunachal Pradesh came to light, President of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi has called for a special Parliamentary session for the issue to be addressed.

While addressing a press conference on Saturday, August 27, Owaisi questioned the Central government and said, "How is China engaged in construction work using bulldozers on our land? The government has to do something. I would urge the Prime Minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to call a session of the Parliament to debate this incident urgently."

"China's bulldozers are on our land and the government is quiet. People are not understanding the seriousness of this. A war with China can happen any moment, we have to be prepared," Owaisi added.

The AIMIM chief also took to Twitter and said, "Will our PM saheb who is scared to even name China, tell us what this Chinese construction party is doing on our territory in Arunachal Pradesh?"

In another tweet, Owaisi said, "Chinese ingress has been on for more than two years in Ladakh. And now we have these images from Arunachal. This calls for a special session of parliament to discuss the state of our ties with China. Nothing less will suffice."

Indian Army sources say video was shot in Chinese Territory

After a video was cited to claim that China's People Liberation Army is engaged in construction work in Arunachal Pradesh, allegedly the Indian Army sources rubbished this. The video accessed by Republic TV was shot by locals in the Anjaw district of the state.

India-China Relationship Going Through Very Difficult Phase: EAM S Jaishankar

A day after Chinese Foreign Minister stated on August 20 that China and India "have more common interests than differences," Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Sunday, August 21 had asserted that India is going through a 'difficult phase' as Beijing has disregarded its agreements of not bringing troops into prohibited areas.

Speaking at an event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Jaishankar stated, "Right now it's no secret, we're going through a very difficult phase mainly because we had agreements with China going back to the 1990s, which prohibit bringing massive troops into the prohibited areas, they've disregarded that."

These statements from both countries come even after the two sided held the 16th round of the Corps Commander Level Meeting at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point.

Image: PTI