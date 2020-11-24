Owaisi Rebuts Tejasvi Surya's "Rohingyas In Hyderabad" Claim; 'BJP Can Only See Sherwani'

Hitting out at the BJP, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election is a fight between "Hyderabad and Bhagyanagar". He was referring to the proposal made by a BJP leader to rename Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar. Owaisi also said that the saffron party is para-dropping leaders in Hyderabad who are alleging various baseless things, in an apparent attack on BJP's Tejasvi Surya.

Tejasvi Surya had on Monday said that AIMIM had allowed Rohingya Muslims to stay illegally in Hyderabad and Owaisis are speaking the "language of rabid Islamism, separatism and extremism which Muhammad Ali Jinnah had spoken."

Owaisi asked that if Rohingyas have been allowed to stay in Hyderabad illegally, then what is the Home Minister doing? Addressing a rally, Owaisi said, "Why are you behind me, why are you trying to provoke me? If you are saying that there are thirty-thousand Rohingyas, then what is Amit Shah doing? Amit Shah is sleeping? He is Home Minister, why isn't he checking if Rohingyas have been included in the electoral list? Are we making the electoral list in our office? If BJP is honest, then give me a list of names of at least 1000 Rohingyas till tomorrow evening. You are just trying to create hatred. This fight is between Hyderabad and Bhagyanagar. There are so many things in Hyderabad, go visit Charminar, go eat the food delicacies, but no, you (BJP) can only see Sherwani and attack."

Owaisi says no alliance with TRS

Earlier in the day, Owaisi said that there will be no alliance with TRS in the upcoming polls and claimed that power minister who belongs to TRS had falsely said that AIMIM leaders met PM Modi. Speaking to media, Owaisi also said that Congress had made similar allegations against AIMIM after Bihar elections. He also slammed the BJP and said that the party is trying to give communal colour to the polls, and asked about the financial aid that Centre has given to Hyderabad post-2019.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections

The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) announced that 150 GHMC divisions will go to polls on December 1 and the counting of votes will be done on December 4. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the polling time has been extended by one hour, i.e., from 7 am to 6 pm. The current term of the GHMC council ends in February 2021 and in the 2016 elections, AIMIM won 44 seats, TRS won 99. BJP won 4 seats, Congress won 2 and TDP won one seat.

