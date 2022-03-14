Owaisi Refutes RSS' Claims Of 'elaborate Plans To Enter Govt'; Terms It 'cowardice'

Dismissing RSS' claims of 'growing fanaticism' in India by Muslims, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday, claimed that the saffron group's ideology is based on cowardice & lies. He asserted that there are no “elaborate plans” to enter govt machinery (by Muslims) and that Muslims are highly underrepresented in govt posts. His comments were in response to a report that said that RSS was concerned of PFI's growing fanaticism in the name of the Constitution.

Owaisi: 'RSS is based on cowardice & lies'

"RSS ideology is based on cowardice & lies. It has an extremist ideology that wants a theocratic state but pretends to be a “cultural organisation”. There are no “elaborate plans” to enter govt machinery. Muslims are highly underrepresented in govt posts," tweeted Owaisi. The Hyderabad MP has often slammed RSS for downplaying Muslim lynchings, spreading hatred and calling for a 'Hindu rashtra'.

An Indian Express report says that the RSS' annual report 2022 has expressed concerns of “growing religious fanaticism” in the country in the guise of “Constitution and religious freedom”. The report further alleges “elaborate plans by a particular community to enter the government machinery” and calls for “all-out efforts with organized strength” to defeat these attempts. The report was tabled in the RSS' annual meet in Ahmedabad.

"The brutal murders of activists of Hindu organizations in Kerala, Karnataka are an example of this menace. Series of dastardly acts revealing communal hysteria, rallies, demonstrations, violation of social discipline, custom and conventions under the guise of the Constitution and religious freedom, inciting violence by instigating meagre causes, promoting illegal activities, etc. is increasing," stated the report. There is a growing concern within the RSS about the increasing influence of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in university campuses, claims Indian Express.

These allegations come amid the ongoing faceoff between Hijab-clad female students in Udipi and college authorities who have banned wearing them in classrooms. With protests escalating across India, the Karnataka High Court has ordered all students regardless of religion to not wear hijabs, saffron shawls, flags within classrooms, until further orders. Karnataka schools and colleges have reopened amid protests both for and against hijabs - with Hindu students wearing saffron shawls.

Moreover, RSS-linked Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) on Saturday appealed to the minority community to rise above orthodox thinking and embrace progressive ideas, saying education is more important for its progress than wearing hijab at educational institutions. While Muslims in India have the highest rate of illiteracy at 43 per cent, the rate of unemployment in the community is also very high, the organisation said. Amid protests, Karnataka Minority Welfare Department has restrained all students from wearing saffron shawls (Bhagwa), scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom - in govt colleges with prescribed dresscode and Centre has clarified that there is o Hijab ban in India.