Owaisi Releases Paper On Poor Condition Of Muslims In UP: 'Not Appeased, Exploited'

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi released a paper on Development of Muslims in Uttar Pradesh - Policy implications on Saturday. The 76-page paper authored by the Centre for development policy and practice (CDPP) highlighted the poor condition of Muslims in UP based on education, employment, asset ownership, poverty etc. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in a 7-phase election from February 10 to March 7. Results will be announced on March 10.

Owaisi releases paper on UP Muslims

Speaking at the release event in Lucknow, Owaisi said, "This report is empirical proof that Muslims of UP were not appeased but exploited. UP’s Muslims deserve better than this. Does the SP, BSP or BJP have answers to the findings in this paper?".

What does the paper reveal?

The paper states Muslims constitute 19.26 % of the total population in UP, as per the 2011 census survey. "The community lag far behind other socio-religious categories (SRCs) in educations, economic, employment, housing, landholding, access to credit and other development indicators," it says. The paper also presents causes, effects and possible interventions to arrest the worsening development of the community. A detailed book called 'Muslims in Uttar Pradesh' will be released later.

Education: 71.2% Muslims above 15 years were illiterate, compared to the 58.3% national average. Moreover, only 16.8 percent of Muslims have education above the middle level and only 4.4 percent of Muslims have a university degree.

Employment: In terms of unemployment in UP, 5.92% Muslims were unemployed compared to others (largely Hindus) at 6.96% Moreover, 36.5% were employed in agriculture, but constituted a larger in other sectors - 26.2% in manufacturing, 10.3% in construction, 27% in services.

Representation in govt services: Muslims constitued 10.08% in OBC castes, compared to 65.48% non-muslim OBC castes in government jobs. The community constitutes 5.76% in Class A, 3.98% Class B, 1.73% Class C and 5.75% Class D govt jobs. In comparison, non-Muslim OBC castes constitute 80.92%, 82.83%,82.55% and 73.55% in Class A,B,C,D govt jobs respectively.

Land ownership: As of 2014-15, 48.05% UP Muslims were landless compared to 25.83%. Progressively, 83.4% Muslims owned land below 1 acre compared to 59.47% Hindus. On the higher end, 0.80% Muslims own 7.5-10 acres of land, compared to 1.87% Hindus.

The paper concludes that Muslims have not been able to share equally with other social groups in the fruits of development that have taken place in the country since Independence. "A major reason for this situation is the low representation of Muslims in Government jobs and elected bodies like state assembly and Parliament, which deprives them from voicing their concerns and influencing government policies for their betterment. The limited access of Muslim youth to higher and technical education has also affected their work opportunities. The government should take affirmative action for their betterment."

UP poll campaign

BJP has announced that it will fight along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has refused to ally with big parties like Congress or BSP, opting to ally with smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL and has kept his doors open for AIMIM, AAP. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return. AIMIM has announced it will contest on 100 seats.