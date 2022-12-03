Owaisi Responds To BJP's Promise Of Anti-radicalisation Cell In Gujarat; 'Only If...'

Days after BJP promised to establish an anti-radicalisation cell if it comes to power in Gujarat, questions were posed to the saffron party by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday. In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Owaisi listed cases that as per him were 'examples of radicalisation', and suggested that the BJP be 'religion neutral' to curb it.

"If BJP is talking about anti-radicalization, then, why the Naroda Patiya riots case convict who was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Court and later given bail, asking for votes for Narendra Modi? If this is not radicalisation then what is? Those who raped Bilkis Bano and her mother and murdered her daughter were set free by the Modi government. Were they not radicalised? The Dharam Sansad is taking place across the country, where the women of the country, in fact even of BJP, are being maligned and disrespected. Are those who are part of it not radicalised?" the Member of Parliament from Hyderabad asked.

'If you want to end radicalisation...'

Opining further on BJP's efforts to bring an end to radicalisation, Owaisi said, "If you want to end terrorism, you will have to be religion-neutral. You believe that terrorism and radicalisation are being promoted and practiced by only one community, and that is wrong. Those who take the route of radicalisation and terrorism, use religion to conceal their beastliness."

In the Sankalp Patra for Gujarat elections, the BJP promised to create an anti-radicalisation cell to identify “any potential threats”. “We will create an anti-radicalisation cell to identify and eliminate potential threats, and sleeper cells of the terrorist organizations and anti-India forces,” BJP President JP Nadda had said at the release of the manifesto.

In Gujarat to campaign for the BJP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah described the party's poll promise to set up an

anti-radicalisation cell as a good initiative and said any organization like PFI that pushes youths towards terrorism will not be tolerated.