Owaisi Responds To Raj Thackeray's Speech, Blames BJP For Creating 'atmosphere Of Hatred'

Hours after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supremo Raj Thackeray's mega rally in Aurangabad, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday expressed disappointment over the statements made by the MNS chief in his speech over Hanuman Chalisa and the Loudspeakers row.

While speaking to the media, Owaisi reacted to Raj Thackeray's mega rally and said, "What is happening in Maharashtra tells us BJP has created atmosphere for hatred in India. Secondly, there is anti-Muslim competition going on between BJP and Opposition. Secular parties and BJP are having competition. This is the reason of recent days anti constitutional statement in which Muslims are suffering."

'Won't Listen To Anyone After May 4': Raj Thackeray

Raj Thackeray on Sunday in his mega rally raked up the loudspeaker issue on Sunday during his much-awaited Aurangabad rally. Thackeray stated that loudspeaker is not a religious issue, but a social issue. He asked if the loudspeakers can be removed from Uttar Pradesh, then why not from Maharashtra. Repeating his ultimatum to the MVA administration, Raj Thackeray stressed that loudspeakers in mosques need to be brought down and in temples as well. Reiterating his warning on the use of loudspeakers at mosques, Thackeray said if the loudspeakers are not removed on May 3, then MNS will play Hanuman Chalisa with double volume from May 4.

""Note the date, today is May 1st, tomorrow is the 2nd and on the 3rd of May, there will be Eid Celebrations. We will not listen from May 4. I request everyone, wherever there will be loudspeakers, Hanuman Chalisa will be played with double volume", he said.

Hanuman Chalisa Row

The Hanuman Chalisa row started when the MNS President on April 12 gave the CM Uddhav Thackeray-led state government an ultimatum seeking the removal of loudspeakers from mosques within May 3, failing which, he warned, MNS workers will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. Ahead of the May 3 deadline set by Raj Thackeray, the state government had discussed the rules around the playing of loudspeakers. Nashik Police Commissioner Jayant Naiknavare on April 28 said the old order of the SC will be applicable, which mandates permission to play Hanuman Chalisa or Bhajan and also it should not be played 15 minutes before and after azaan. Additionally, the loudspeakers should be placed 100 meters away from the Mosque. Naiknavare stated the aim of the order is to maintain law and order.