Owaisi Rules Out Split In Minority Votes Owing To ISF Presence; Weighs In On Cong Decline

Speaking exclusively to Republic Bangla on Friday, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi opined that the minority votes in West Bengal would not get split between his party and ISF. While there was a speculation of an understanding between Owaisi's party and influential Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui's party Indian Secular Front initially, ISF joined the Congress-Left Front alliance in the state. Rejecting the notion of a Muslim vote bank, he maintained that people will vote depending on their personal preference.

Moreover, the Hyderabad MP contended that the Congress party was no longer a formidable force in Murshidabad and the entire state. To buttress his point, he highlighted that late Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit had failed to retain the Jangipur seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. In the West Bengal polls, AIMIM is contesting on 7 seats including Jalangi, Sagardighi and Bharatpur which fall in Murshidabad.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi remarked, "There was never a Muslim vote bank in this country. There has always been a majority vote bank. On whether it is divided or not, people will vote for the person whom they like. If they like me, they will vote for me and if not, they will vote for someone else. But contesting the election is our responsibility. So, we are contesting the election," he added.

"The Congress party has become weak in the entire country. And as far as West Bengal and Murshidabad are concerned, the Congress party has become weak there as well. That is why Pranab Mukherjee's son lost the election. As the people were looking out for a viable political alternative in that region, I am confident that we will able to occupy that space," he added.

WB Assembly polls

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. Buoyed by its stupendous 2019 Lok Sabha performance, BJP is looking to oust TMC and is aiming at winning over 200 seats this time. While Congress was the second-largest party in 2016, it has tied with the Left and the ISF.

The voter turnout for the seats that went to the polls in the first, second and third phases was 84.63 per cent, 86.11 per cent and 84.61 per cent respectively. The polling for the remaining phases will take place on April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. Meanwhile, the election results will be declared on May 2.