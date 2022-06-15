Owaisi Says AIMIM Wasn't Called To Mamata's Meet; 'wouldn't Have Gone, Cong Was Invited'

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday confirmed that he had not been invited to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's big 'Opposition meeting' in the national capital. Speaking to ANI, the AIMIM chief asserted that even if called, he would not have attended since the Congress party was an invitee to the meet.

"I have not been called, even if called, I would not have gone, the reason for this is Congress. Had TMC called us for blasphemy, we wouldn't have gone because they have called Congress in the meeting," said Asaduddin Owaisi.

Earlier today, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) had also pulled out of the meeting, raising strong objections to the Congress being invited. "There is no question of sharing any platform with the Congress," said the TRS in a note, citing how Rahul Gandhi, in a recent public meeting in Telangana had targeted the TRS government without any word of criticism against the BJP.

According to sources, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) are also likely to remain absent. On the other hand, no invitation was sent to the YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh. The party's chief Jagan Mohan Reddy has already pledged support to the BJP for the June 18 polls, as per sources, a move that could help the NDA's candidate sail through the Presidential Elections.

Oppn's mega brainstorming session on Presidential candidate

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written a letter to Chief Ministers of non-BJP ruled states seeking a joint meeting at the Constitution Club in New Delhi on June 15. In her invite to eight Chief Ministers, and 14 Opposition leaders the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo asserted that there is a need to come together with an initiative of "strong and effective opposition against the divisive forces."

As per sources, the TMC and Congress have already declared that their parties will not field a nominee for the Presidential elections. There was a consensus among some Opposition parties on the name of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar as the Opposition candidate, but the veteran leader has already declined to contest.

Earlier, JDU supremo Nitish Kumar also dismissed speculations that he was in the Presidential poll race. Sources suggest that a certain segment also suggested senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's name for the upcoming elections, but the same was vetoed by Left parties.

The Presidential polls for electing the next President of India will be held on July 18. During the polls, 4,809 electors comprising MPs and MLAs will vote to decide on the successor to incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind, whose term ends on July 24.