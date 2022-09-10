Owaisi Says 'India Doesn't Have One Religion' As Rahul Gandhi & Preacher's Chat Sparks Row

Amid Rahul Gandhi's chat with a controversial pastor doing the rounds, AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi reacted on Saturday. Speaking to the media, the Member of Parliament said that the country 'does not have one particular religion'. Highlighting how some countrymen believe in Allah, some in Bhagwan, some in Jesus, and some in Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the Parliamentarian from Hyderabad called the diversity the 'beauty of India'.

Owaisi's first reaction to Rahul Gandhi's video

The Gandhi scion in the contentious video can be seen questioning whether Jesus Christ is a form of God or God by himself. While many were seen answering his question, pastor George Ponnaiah sitting on his right can be heard saying, ''Jesus is both the son of God and God himself." He goes on to add, "He is a real God. He's like a real God. God reveals himself as a man, like a human person, not like Shakti and all."

Responding to the controversy, the Barrister said, "If someone has said something of this sort, then they should understand that the beauty of the country is this. To maintain this beauty, all of us need to work in tandem." He added that he has not seen the video in question.

Pertinently, Pastor George Ponniah is a member of the Jananayaga Christhava Peravai, which is a Tamil Nadu-based NGO located in Kanyakumari, and is often known for his controversial rhetoric. Ponnaiah allegedly also made a 'hate speech' against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, DMK Minister, and many others, for which he was arrested from Kallikudi, Madurai last year.

'Is this Bharat Jodo?'

Rahul Gandhi met the pastor amid his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'- a country-wide padayatra that will cover nearly 3,570 kilometres over 150 days spanning 12 states. The yatra began on Wednesday in Kanyakumari.

The BJP has come down strongly on Congress, and Rahul Gandhi over the video. Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, calling it a 'Nafrat Jodo Yatra', condemned how the controversial pastor, who threatened Hindus and said inappropriate things about Bharat Mata, has been made 'the poster boy' of the movement.

Sambit Patra, another spokesperson of the BJP, said, "This 'Hindu Hatred' of the Congress in general and Rahul, in particular, is no more a clandestine affair …Rahul wears it on his sleeves with pride!"