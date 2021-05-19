Owaisi Scoffs At Centre's '1.8% Population Infected With COVID' Claim; Cites Serosurvey

On Wednesday, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi rubbished the Centre's assertion that only 1.8% of the country's population had been infected with COVID-19 so far. Pointing out that the Union government's own third serosurvey found COVID-19 antibodies in 21.4% of surveyed adults, he said that the number of cases is likely to be much higher. Escalating his attack, the Hyderabad MP accused the Centre of fudging the figures pertaining to the novel coronavirus cases and deaths.

Owaisi added, "Government’s numbers mean nothing because there are thousands of cases that aren’t counted or don’t even get tested. Especially in rural areas, where healthcare infrastructure is near absent. This government is just congratulating itself over how well it has botched its numbers." At present, there are 3,22,6719 active novel coronavirus cases in India while 2,19,86,363 patients have recovered and 2,83,248 deaths have been reported.

Addressing a press briefing a day earlier, Joint Health Secretary Lav Agarwal stated, "After the continued efforts of one year and 4 months by the medical fraternity, states and districts in coordination with the Union government, we have been able to ensure that while the infection has spread, only 1.8% of the country's population has been infected with the virus. In the USA, around 10% of the population was found infected. In Brazil, it has increased to 7.3%. It is 9% in France. In Russia, it is 3.4%. In Italy, it is 7.4%."

On February 4, the ICMR released detailed findings of the 3rd nationwide serosurvey conducted from December 17, 2020, to January 8, 2021. Overall 21.5% of the population was found to be exposed to COVID-19 infection which includes 31.7% from urban slum, 26.2% from urban non-slum and 19.1% from rural areas. A general population of 28,589 individuals and 7,171 health workers spread across 700 villages/wards in 70 districts from 21 states were included in this survey. Moreover, 25.3% of the children aged 10-17 showed evidence of past exposure to the novel coronavirus.

The seroprevalence was highest among healthcare workers with 25.7%. While there was not much statistical difference between doctors, nurses, field staff and paramedics, it was higher among the doctors and nurses (26.6%) as against the administrative staff (24.9%). Presenting these findings to the media, ICMR Director General Dr.Balram Bhargava stressed that people cannot afford to be complacent in taking COVID-19 precaution measures as a large proportion of the population is still vulnerable.