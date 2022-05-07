Owaisi Scoffs At Rahul Gandhi's 'what To Speak' Video; Slams Gyanvapi Mosque Survey Order

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a dig at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's visit to Telangana, questioning how he was planning to take on the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) when he was clueless about his own rally. Commenting on the viral video, which shows Rahul Gandhi asking other senior leaders about the 'theme' of his rally, Owaisi said that the ex-Congress chief's 'mind was empty'. He added that going at this rate, the Gandhi scion would lose his constituency Wayanad next.

"You don't even know what message you want to give to the citizens of Telangana and why they should support you, your mind is empty. How are you planning to fight the TRS? Congress has been completely boycotted even in the GHMC. Let them keep coming. Next time, you will also lose Wayanad. Come, contest from Hyderabad. Try your luck. You can contest from Medak too," Owaisi challenged.

In the wake of the Gandhi scion's visit, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya shared a video of Rahul Gandhi asking his colleagues what to speak in the Telangana farmers' rally. The video showed Gandhi sitting with Telangana Congress leaders including state unit chief Revanth Reddy before the public meeting and being clueless over the 'main theme' of the event. In the video, Rahul Gandhi can be heard saying, "What is the main theme today? What exactly should I speak? Shut the camera."

Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi before his rally in Telangana, supposedly in solidarity with farmers, asks what is the theme, क्या बोलना है! 🤦‍♂️



This is what happens when you do politics in between personal foreign trips and nightclubbing…



Such exaggerated sense of entitlement. pic.twitter.com/NdRBDlGNK3 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 7, 2022

Owaisi lambasts Gyanvapi Mosque survey order

The AIMIM chief also slammed the Gyanvapi Mosque survey order, citing the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. "The Act has directed to not touch temples, mosques, churches, gurudwaras, or any other religious places. This has been joined with the basic structure of the Constitution. Because you indulge in hate politics, you (BJP) are silent on this," he said.

Owaisi added, "BJP should answer if they believe in the Places of Worship Act. They want that atmosphere of hatred to return. Prime Minister and Home Minister should answer this."

BJP should say if they accept Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. It is BJP and Sangh that is focussing on this matter. They are trying to rekindle the era of hatred as the one in the 90s: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on his tweet on Gyanvapi Masjid in Varanasi pic.twitter.com/Ga6UFdRvAk — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2022

Varanasi‘s Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar's order dated April 26 came on a plea seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman, and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.

They contended that an image of Goddess Shringar Gauri existed at the spot since times immemorial and urged the court to ascertain the same. In pursuance of this, a team of lawyers and opposing legal parties led by Ajay Kumar- the court-appointed advocate commissioner commenced the survey on May 6.