Owaisi Sets Up Oxygen Bank In Hyderabad & Gives COVID Kits; Slams Centre's Unpreparedness

Aiding the COVID fight in Telangana, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday, set up an oxygen bank, pooled COVID-19 medical kits, set up helpline for the needy in the city. The AIMIM chief has also announced a Rs 1.4 crore package for the city's fight against COVID-19. Owaisi has also lashed out at PM Modi for lack of preparation for the second COVID-19 spread across India.

Owaisi sets up oxygen bank

Talking to Republic TV, Owaisi said, "What is the election commission doing? Why is the state election commission holding elections in Telangana? It is the duty of the election commission to look into it and the Prime Minister of the country should have led an example. Neither the PM nor Home Minister Amit Shah have done anything, and we are seeing this now."

Commenting on another lockdown added, " This govt is not in control, this govt has no transparency, they can do anything they desire. Hospitals are not coming to the govt, they are going to the HC saying we don't have oxygen. If this what happens in the capital of our country, can you imagine what is happening in rural areas?". Slamming the delay in placing orders for vaccines by the Centre, he said, "They place order 4 days before the day vaccine is been giving to the people. Many are not getting the second dose of vaccine, there is no vaccine available. Why can't the Modi govt announce that we will give the vaccine to every Indian? We require at least 10 million vaccines to be given every day but we not even giving 1 or 1.5 million and now there is no vaccine."

Telangana COVID curbs

The KCR government has announced night curfew across the state from 9 PM on April 20 to 5 AM with immediate effect till 5 AM on May 1. During the night curfew all offices, firms, shops, establishments, restaurants etc. shall close at 8 PM except for hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies and those dealing with the supply of essential services. Public transport services including autos and taxis shall be allowed to function within the stipulated time for the transportation of the above-mentioned categories of people during the period of night curfew. No restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement/transportation of essential and non-essential goods. CM KCR, his son KT Rama Rao and 500 others have been infected with COVID after attending a massive by-poll rally in Nagarjuna Sagar - where COVID norms were violated.

The govt has also offered free vaccines to all above 18 years spending more than Rs 2,500 crores to vaccinate everyone. KCR further said that apart from Bharath Biotech, several other institutions including Reddy Labs are coming forward to produce vaccines, and hence, there will be no dearth of vaccines. The High Court had expressed anger on the state govt for not taking adequate measures to prevent the spread of the virus, demanding the govt's plan. Last year, the court had intervened to do away with the TRS govt's policy of using only govt hospitals for testing and treatment of the virus.