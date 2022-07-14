After Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat signalled support towards population control and also stated that efforts be made to prevent religious conversions since they take people away from their roots, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the RSS chief over his comment, stating that conversion is a matter of personal choice and that India can never have a uniform religion. Owaisi also opined that '2 children only policy' should not come in the country, as the total fertility rate is dropping.

Speaking at a press meet, Owaisi said, "We should not repeat the mistakes of China. I will not support any law that mandates 2 children only policy as it would not benefit the country. India's Total Fertility Rate is declining, by 2030 it will stabilize, but those who are screaming and shouting, have some shame. The demographic dividend of India has most number of people who are less than 25 years of age. Be happy for them. What has the Modi government done? What have you done for the last eight years? There should be a debate on this instead. The real major issue in this country is unemployment."

While attacking the RSS chief for his support for population control, the AIMIM chief added, "Mohan Bhagwat was talking about conversion. What relation does conversion have with India? India is a country that belongs to every religion, that is the beauty of India. But, you want India to have a uniform religion. This can never happen, because India is and will always be a multicultural country. Why are you so scared Mohan Bhagwat? Conversion is a personal choice, and personal choice is every Indian's fundamental right. There's a huge difference between Hindutva and Bharatiyata. Both these things are completely different."

RSS chief signals support for population control

On Wednesday, while speaking at the first convocation ceremony of Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat indicated that he is in favour of population control. This comes after a UN report which predicted that India will surpass China to become the world's most populous country in 2023.

Mohan Bhagwat stated, "Even animals survive. If man didn't have brains, man is the weakest animal on the earth. Because of a cognitive impulse, his life changed and made him the best. Even animals eat, drink and increase the population. The one who is powerful will survive, this is the law of the jungle - survival of the fittest. This is the truth applicable to animals, not humans. In humans, the fittest persons will make others survive. The fittest will help the weakest to survive. That is human excellence. Human is to use your own faculties to make the world survive."

He also said, “Religious conversions result in exclusivity (and) take people away from their roots and origins. So we must try to prevent conversion."